BREAKING: JAMB Concludes Investigation on Mmesoma Ejikeme UTME Result

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said an investigation has been concluded on Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) accused of fraudulently inflating her score in 2023 results.

According to The Punch, Oloyede disclosed this in a transcript he sent to journalists from Windhoek in Namibia.

According to the transcript, Oloyede said:

“The truth is that JAMB has concluded the investigation on Nmesoma’s score falsification matter. She was not the only one caught, just that others have chosen not to go out.”

