The dates for the 2023/2024 UNILAG Post-UTME Screening exercise have been announced by the school management

The 2023/2024 UNILAG Post-UTME Screening exercise will begin from Monday, July 10th to Friday, July 28th

Eligible candidates are those who scored 200 and above in 2023/24 UTME and made UNILAG their first choice

Akoka, Lagos state - The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced dates for its 2023/2024 Post-UTME Screening exercise.

According to a tweet shared on Monday, July 3 on its Twitter handle @UnilagNigeria, the Post-UTME Screening exercise will hold for a period of 3 weeks.

It will commence from Monday, July 10th to Friday, July 28th, 2023.

The Post-UTME candidates who must have made UNILAG their first choice in the 2023/2024 UTME and scored 200 and above were urged to visit the school website for more information.

The tweet reads:

“2023/2024 UNILAG Post-UTME Screening exercise will commence from Monday, 10th to Friday, 28th July 2023.

“Kindly visit our website https://unilag.edu.ng/?p=23519 for details.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed N2,000 as the post-UTME screening fee for all tertiary institutions in the country.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Board, said no institution will be allowed to make further charges on candidates.

