Recently, the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) presented its final report on the 2023 Nigerian general election

The scathing report highlighted several areas that require urgent attention and presented recommendations

Among the propositions made by the EU is for Nigerian political parties to reduce their cost of nomination forms

Okeho, Oyo state - The European Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Nigeria on Tuesday, June 27, published its final report on the federal and state elections of February 25 and March 18.

Following a three-month-long observation across Nigeria, and in accordance with its usual practice, the EU EOM presented its findings and recommendations.

"Brilliant brains systematically sidelined due to expensive aspiration forms", former reps aspirant, Olaaje

It disclosed that shortcomings in law and electoral administration hindered the conduct of the elections and damaged trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Among the recommendations made by the European Election Observation Mission is that “excessive fees” for political party forms in Nigeria should be removed.

During the last election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fixed the cost of nomination forms for president at N100 million ($240,884), governorship at N50 million ($85,470), Senate at N20 million ($34,188), House of Representatives at N10 million ($17,094) and state assembly at N2 million ($3,418). The leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pegged N40 million ($68,376) as the cost for presidential nomination forms, N21 million ($35,897) for governorship, N3.5 million ($5,982) for Senate, N2.5 million ($4,273) for the House of Representatives and N1.5 million ($2,564) for state assembly.

Speaking to Legit.ng after the EU's recommendation, Yaqub Olaaje, a house of representatives aspirant in the 2019 election and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, said he is “fully in support of” the EU’s recommendation.

He told Legit.ng in an exclusive chat on Saturday, July 8:

“They spoke the minds of millions of Nigerians in this regard. Why? because the Bourgeoisies have finally hijacked the political landscape of Nigeria and they are bent on permanently shutting out the masses who bear the brunt of their actions and inactions.

“The brilliant brains and those that have good intentions for our dear nation are being systematically sidelined because of excessive aspiration forms.

“For me, I am fully in support of their arguments, submissions, and recommendations. It will give room for brilliant competitions, and our country will be good for it.”

