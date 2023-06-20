A TikTok video by a set of graduating students from the University of Lagos (Unilag) humorously shaded ASUU, the Federal Government, and lecturers.

The University of Lagosgraduatess did this for the delayed graduation, receiving amusing reactions from viewers

Reactions from many showed primarily how they related to the struggles and time-wasting experienced in the country's educational system

In a TikTok post, a graduating student from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) shared his joy and frustrations after finally completing his studies.

The video, posted on the account @theonlymaleek, featured him alongside his friends. Holding a camera, they comically imitated his voice, playfully shading the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government of Nigeria, and their lecturers.

Unilag students graduates, shade FG, ASUU in video. Photo Source: TikTok/@theonlymaleek

Source: TikTok

UNILAG students point fingers at those responsible for delayed graduation

They blame them for the long delay in their graduation, humorously claiming that they "showed no love."

The post garnered numerous humorous reactions from viewers who related to the struggles and delays experienced in the Nigerian educational system.

Social media reactions as UNILAG graduating students shade ASU, others in video

@bigwadeyofficial said:

"I feel the joy my gee buh corps is more stressful than this school stuff . I am happy for you, jiggy ."

@darkskiin.shade said:

"Una don leave us in this shege. Congratulations to you all ☺️."

@precious_2333:

"Congrats, guys, I swear I signed out last year in December and up till a person never does clearance ."

@qimaas said:

"God, congratulations I just finished jss 3 but guess what? I’m a graduate now, too."

@kikitommy19 commented:

"Me wet enter school 2017 Dey serve now ah ah abeg which school be that ooooh."

Watch video

