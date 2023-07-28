Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, the overall UTME candidate in the 2023 JAMB examination, has been rewarded with cash of N3 million

Ikoja, Lagos - Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, the overall best candidate in the last Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has been presented with cash of N3 million by Erisco Foods Limited

Eric Umeofia, the chief executive officer of Erisco, presented the prize to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate at the company's headquarters in Lagos, Daily Trust reported.

Kamsiyochukwu scored 360 at the just concluded UTME. She was accompanied by the 3rd highest scorer, Analogwu David, who scored 351 in the examination and her school team, which included the school Administrator Eze Emmanuel, the Principal senior school, Pastor Micheal Ajala, and her teachers.

The best candidate received the sum of N2.5 million; the second runner-up Imoukhuede Andrew who scored 355, received N100,000 in absentia, while the third runner-up, Alagwu David, who scored 351 received N100,000.

Profile of company's CEO who rewards JAMB top scorer

The company also rewarded the school team with N600,000.

Umeofia stated that his action was purely from a place of humanity, saying:

“These are the people we want to take over from us, I think the teachers made this possible and I pray that this success does not enter their heads.

“I want you to remain the best, don’t deviate from the good teaching of your parents and teachers, don’t join the negative side of this generation.”

LASU, DELSU, other state universities already selling post-UTME forms

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pegged the universities' cut-off marks to 140 and above for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to gain admission.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, announced the development on Saturday, June 24, in Abuja during a 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards presentation.

