The outgone governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, who is accused of stealing public funds while in office has ‘donated’ millions of naira to residents for Sallah celebrations

On Sunday, June 25, the state’s chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukur Danfulani, said the ex-governor donated N200 million to his supporters

Danfulani, who is the chairman of the distribution committee, stated that the beneficiaries included stakeholders of the party, members, women, youth groups, and associations

Gusau, Zamfara state - Bello Matawalle, the immediate past governor of Zamfara, has donated N200 million to various categories of people in the state for the Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebrations.

According to Premium Times, Matawalle had been accused of stealing public funds while in office.

The EFCC revealed last month that it is investigating Matawalle over the theft of more than N70 billion from Zamfara state. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Matawalle has a 70bn fraud case on his neck

Matawalle, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) served as the governor of Zamfara state from 2019 to 2023.

The 54-year-old, who lost his second term bid as Zamfara state governor and left office on May 29, 2023, is being investigated by Nigeria's anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for allegedly stealing billions of naira of state funds while in office.

However, at the weekend, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukur Danfulani, disclosed that Matawalle donated N200 million to various categories of people in the state for the Sallah festival, Voice of Nigeria also reported.

Matawalle's corruption case

The EFCC had highlighted some findings regarding Matawalle’s involvement in what it describes as “monumental” corruption.

The commission added that several of the contractors it invited and questioned had made shocking revelations, ICIR Nigeria reported.

Former Zamfara governor Matawalle speaks on being declared wanted by EFCC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Matawalle refuted the reports claiming that he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nigerian Tribune published an article on Sunday, June 18, 2023, claiming that the EFCC had declared Matawalle wanted.

However, in a press statement issued by Lawal Umar, the media aide to the ex-governor, the news story was described as untrue, fake, and malicious, intended to tarnish the image of Matawalle.

