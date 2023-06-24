The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has announced the approved cut-off for 2022/23 admissions

FCT, Abuja- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the approved cut-off for 2022/23 admissions into universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions in the country.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, announced 140 and above as the cut-off mark for 2022/23 admissions into universities, Daily Trust reported.

Oloyede added that 100 had been approved as the cut-off mark for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

He made this known on Saturday, June 24, during a presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards in Abuja.

The JAMB boss explained that the 140 and 100 cut-off marks were the minimum and that it is a must for institutions to comply with it.

