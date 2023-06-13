President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the Students Loan Bill into law to help indigent students go through higher institutions

Students are expected to meet some conditions before they are considered eligible to access the loan

There are five categories of students or applicants who can't access the loan because of their past financial and criminal record

FCT, Abuja - Expectations of parents and students alike to acquire tertiary education have been high since the day President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 12, signed the Students Loan Bill into law.

The Students Loan Bill was the third of its kind that President Tinubu had signed since assuming office on Monday, May 29.

President Tinubu signs student loan bill into law. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

However, as reported by Nigerian Tribune, not all students are eligible to access the loan.

Below is the list of students banned from accessing the Students Loan Bill.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Loan defaulters

Any student/applicant who has a record and has been proven to have defaulted in respect of any previous loan granted by any organisation will not be considered for the student loan.

2. Exams malpractice offenders

The second category of people are students who engaged in exam malpractice. According to the provision, an applicant found guilty of exam malpractice by any school authority will not be able to access the student loan

3. Persons with a criminal record

The third category of people are those with a criminal record of any kind.

The condition states that an applicant with a criminal record of felony or any offence involving dishonesty or fraud is completely disqualified from accessing the loan

4. Drug convicts

Students without a clean drug-related record are banned from being beneficiaries of the loan.

Any student/applicant who has been convicted of drug offences will not be allowed access to the loan

5. Loan defaulter parents

Any student whose parents have a record to have failed to honour any loan agreement is also not eligible for the loan.

Applicants whose parents (father or mother) have defaulted in respect of student loans or any loan granted to him or her.

President Bola Tinubu signs 3rd bill Into law within 15 days of resumption

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had signed the student loan bill into law. This will be the third of its kind that the new Nigerian leader has signed since his assumption of office as the president.

This was disclosed in a video shared on the President's media page on Twitter, @ABATMediaCentre, on Monday, June 12.

Nigerian students reveal what they want from President Tinubu’s administration

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian students had made a list of what they expect from the administration of President Bola Tinubu after he was sworn in as Nigeria's 16th President on Monday, May 29.

Legit.ng spoke with some Nigerian students who, among other things, urged President Tinubu to address the incessant strikes by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Source: Legit.ng