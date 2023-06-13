Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled one of his campaign promises by signing the Student Loan Bill into law

The funds for the loans will be managed by the Ministry of Education and accessible only to indigent students enrolled in tertiary institution

The Student Loan law includes penalties for defaulters, such as imprisonment and fines, to encourage loan repayment

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu officially signed the Student Loan Bill into law, marking a significant milestone in tackling the financial barriers faced by students seeking quality education.

Under the newly enacted law, Nigerian students will now have access to interest-free loans to support their educational pursuits., Punch reports.

The funds for these loans will be administered by the Ministry of Education and will exclusively benefit indigent students enrolled in tertiary institutions across the country.

Details on the new student loan

Dele Alake, the spokesperson of President Buhari stated that the primary objective of the bill is to provide a pathway to higher education for financially disadvantaged Nigerians through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

Eligible students will be required to demonstrate evidence of indigence to qualify for the loans.

To ensure the efficient disbursement of loans and oversight of the initiative, a committee comprising representatives from various education stakeholders will be established.

Categories of students not qualified for the loan

However, certain categories of individuals have been deemed ineligible for the loans, as highlighted by Tribune.

1. Applicant who has been proven to have defaulted in respect of any previous loan granted by any organisation.

2. Applicant found guilty of exam malpractice by any school authority.

3. Applicant with a criminal record of felony or any offense involving dishonesty or fraud.

4. Anyone who has been convicted of drug offenses

5. Applicants whose parents (father or mother) have defaulted in respect of student loans or any loan granted to him or her.

Penalties for defaulting student loan

The Student Loan Bill also includes penalties for defaulters in an effort to encourage loan repayment.

Also, students who fail to repay their loans may face up to two years of imprisonment, a fine of N500,000, or both.

Meanwhile, in another report, Access Bank and Zenith Bank are at the forefront of providing student loans with substantial maximum limits.

The loans amount ranges from N20,000 to up to N10 million with clear repayment plans

The availability of student loans from multiple banks provides Nigerian students with greater choice and flexibility in financing their education.

Source: Legit.ng