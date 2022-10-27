The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it has not deferred or cancelled any admission into the university, polytechnic or college of education.

Vanguard reported that the examination board reiterated the protracted strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had not affected the admission.

The board's registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said this on Wednesday, October 26, while declaring open the national executive council (NEC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Association Institutions (NASU) in Abuja.

Oloyede stated that JAMB cannot and will not determine the university calendar and that the examination board is only a coordinating institution.

His statement reads in part:

“The onus of admitting students lie on the respective institutions. JAMB is a coordinating centre. JAMB cannot and will not determine institutions’ calendars. You are aware that universities and special institutions are still in their 2020/2021 academic session.”

