The University of Abuja has released the fees for the 2022/2023 academic session for new and returning students

The fees for new students range from N96,500 for Arts to N137,500 for Agriculture, while returning students will pay between N82,000 and N225,000 depending on their course of study

Despite the increase, the university claims to have one of the lowest fee structures among universities currently reviewing their fees

Many Nigerians have expressed their concern over the increase, citing the current economic situation and the low salaries graduates receive after completing their studies.

FCT, Abuja - The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has released the fees to be paid by new students of the institution for the 20222/2023 academic session.

This was disclosed in a post on the university's official Facebook page on Saturday, April 29.

The University of Abuja has released the fees for the 2022/2023 academic session for new and returning students. Photo credit: University of Abuja

Source: Facebook

The post which was sighted by Legit.ng reads:

"Dear friends, have a glimpse of what some of our new students will be paying for the 2022/ 2023 Academic Session

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The University of Abuja does not charge TUITION FEE.

1. Arts (English/Linguistics) N96,500

2. Arts (Theatre Arts) N101,500

3. Other Arts N96,500

4. Agriculture N137,500

5. Health Sciences - 122,500

6. Education related course ( between N100,000 and N123,500

7. Engineering N116,000

8. Law 104,000

9. Management (99,000)

10. Science ( N108,500 - N118,000)."

Fees for returning students

In a separate Facebook post, the university listed the fees to be paid by returning students:

1. Arts (English/Linguistics): N82,000.

2. Arts (Theatre Arts): N87,000.

3. Other Arts: N82,000.

4. Agriculture: Fees range between N123,000 and N126,000.

5. Health Sciences: Fees range between N205,000 and N225,000.

6. Education-related courses: Approximately N108,000.

7. Engineering: Fees range between N102,000 and N118,000.

8. Law: N112,000.

9. Management: N84,000.

10. Science: Fees range between N95,000 and N105,000.

11. Social Sciences: Fees range between N84,000 and N94,000.

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, despite the increase in the fees, the university claimed that it has "one of the lowest fee structures among all the universities that are currently reviewing their fees."

Many Nigerians have reacted to the increase in the fees.

Bright Okuta said:

"I paid between 28,000—32,000 (other sciences), during my time. Education is now expensive."

Ovevure M-Kay Mishack said:

"I don't really have much problem with the school fees, but after graduating and doing NYSC for one year, some people, private and public organizations will now be paying you salary of 25k-30k or even less.

"How much is even the current minimum wage? These amount would pay my tuition fees for the 4 years I spent in the university."

Komolafe Seyi Mayomi said:

"I remember paying 15k for school fees in 2011 and later 5k was added due to a protest students destroyed the school property. New students, I hale una ooo."

Samuel Ala said:

"All my school fees at Uniabuja between 2010 to 2015 academic session was not up to 100k for 4 years."

Adebayo Oladele said:

"This one is still affordable compared to some institutions, may God bless us. The funny part of it was that, those people that are responsible for this hardships are products of free education."

2023 UTME: JAMB announces date of release of results

In another report, the results for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

This was disclosed by Fabian Benjamin, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) spokesman, on Monday, May 1.

Fabian also announced that all candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, May 6.

Source: Legit.ng