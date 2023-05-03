GTCO Plc has reported that it made its highest profit after tax payment in 11 years in the first quarter of 2023

There was also an improvement in how much earned from profit before tax in the three months

The CEO of GTCO Plc, Segun Agbaja, and a stock expert has provided insight into the company's performance

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has recorded a profit after tax of N58.16 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

This is a 34.62 percent increase when compared N43.207 billion reported in the same period of 2022.

GTB impressive profit recorded from activities from January to March is the highest reported in 11 years and also markets a bounce back from two years of sluggish growth.

Details of GTB impressive performance

According to its financial result submitted to the Nigerian exchange, the Group reported profit before tax of N74.1 billion, representing an increase of 36.5% over N54.3 billion recorded in the corresponding period ended March 2022.

The Group’s loan book (net) dipped by 1.5% from N1.88trillion recorded as of December 2022 to N1.86trillion in March 2023, while deposit liabilities increased by 9.9% from N4.61trillion in December 2022 to N5.07trillion in March 2023.

Further checks show that customer deposits increased to N4.91 trillion in Q1, 2023 from N4.48 trillion in Q1, 2022.

In addition, GTCO remitted N15.92 billion as income tax to the government.

GTB profit after tax in last 11 years first quarter

2013- N27.90bn

2014- N20.53bn

2015-N26.56bn

2016-N25.61bn

2017-N39.53bn

2018-N44.67bn

2019-N49.30bn

2020-N50.07bm

2021- N45.55bn

2022-N43.21bn

2023-N58.17bm

CEO reacts

Segun Agbaje, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), remarked on the results:

“The results for the first quarter demonstrate the robustness of the GTCO brand, the soundness of our decision-making process, and the positive outcomes of our endeavors to establish ourselves as a preeminent financial services provider in Africa"

"Despite severe headwinds, we delivered a decent performance, recording growth across key revenue lines. We are also not relenting in our resolve to better outcomes for people and businesses within our financial ecosystem.”

He further described it as another exciting year.

Expert speaks

In his reaction to the GTB result, Abdulrauf Aremu Bello, the Team Lead, Investment Research & Advisory at WSTC Financial Services Limited noted that

"With a net profit of N58 billion in the first quarter, Guaranty Trust is on course to deliver a N200bn net profit."

He shed more light on GTB's performance and noted that higher asset yields lifted income levels while operating efficiency kept costs at bay.

He stated:

"The two levers drove the profit performance. There are still grey areas around the Group's balance sheet and it is somewhat evident in the net margins but this should at least give their shareholders some comfort."

