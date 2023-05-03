MTN Nigeria has introduced new recharge activation and data bundle codes to improve customer experience

Additionally, the codes MTN hopes will help reduce confusion among customers buy airtime or data bundles

MTN is one of Nigeria's biggest telecommunication companies and in the first three months of 2023, reported over N500bn in revenue

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

MTN Nigeria has announced changes in its recharge activation and data bundle codes.

This was revealed in statements sent by MTN to over 92 million connected lines.

The new recharge activation codes will be *311 and no longer code *555*.

MTN sold over N400 billion worth of airtime for call and data Photo credit: @mtn

Source: Facebook

Data changes

In addition, MTN has also introduced a new data bundle code, *312#, it will replace the previous *131# used to activate data bundles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statements to customers read:

"Dear Customer, You can now buy data bundles using *312# instead of *131#. We encourage you to start using the new code for your convenience. Thank you for choosing MTN.

"Dear Customer, this is to inform you of a change in our recharge activation code. You can now recharge your lines using *311*rechargepin# instead of *555*rechargepin#. We encourage you to start using the new code for your convenience. Thank you for choosing MTN."

MTN makes over N500bn in three months

Meanwhile, in its audited financial report for the first quarter of 2022, MTN announced that it generated revenue of N568.13 billion during the period spanning from January to March 2023.

There was a 20.62 percent rise in revenue from N470.9 billion reported during the same period in 2022, as it now stands at N568.13 billion.

A breakdown of MTN revenue shows that the highest amount came from voice calls, followed by data service, which customers paid over N400bn to activate.

Here are the highlights from MTN Q1, 2023 revenue

Voice N234.49 billion

Data N227.60 billion

SMS N21.55 billion

Interconnect and roaming N40.69 billion

Handset and accessories N1.36 billion

Digital N8.62 billion

Value added services N21.28 billion

Other revenues- N12.52 billion

"Zenith *966*60#": Banks release codes for cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that commercial banks in Nigeria had introduced cardless ATM cash withdrawals.

To collect cash from an ATM without using a card, customers must generate a code on their mobile phones or through their mobile banking app.

The latest innovation in banking technology preaches convenience and comes when Nigerians are battling with cash scarcity.

Source: Legit.ng