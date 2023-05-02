Six Nigerian companies experienced a decline in revenue in the first three months of 2023

The companies attributed the drop in revenue to several challenges, including CBN naira redesigned policy

The CBN announced the withdrawal of the old 1000, 500, and 200 naira notes in February, which led to cash scarcity

Nigerian companies across various sectors experienced significant struggles during the first quarter of 2023 due to a massive drop in sales caused by cash scarcity.

As per the audited financial reports submitted to the Nigerian Exchange, six companies experienced a collective decrease in revenue amounting to N46.52 billion during the first quarter of 2023.

Nigerian companies affected by cash scarcity Photo credit: NGX

Source: Facebook

The companies affected include Dangote Cement Plc, UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN), Nigerian Breweries Plc, and Notore Chemical Industries Plc.

Others include GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc and ABC Transport Plc.

The aforementioned companies reported N559.14 billion revenue in Q1 2023, compared to N605.66 billion reported in the same period in 2022.

How the companies performed

For instance, Dangote Cement Plc, one of Africa's largest cement manufacturers, recorded a 1.62% decline in revenue also Nigerian Breweries Plc, a leading brewery company, recorded a 10.47% drop in revenue.

Similarly, UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN), a conglomerate interested in food and beverage, real estate, and paints, reported a revenue decline of 11.20%.

Notore Chemical Industries Plc, which specializes in producing fertilizers, reported a 75.26% drop in revenue.

Furthermore, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc, reported a 45.37% decline in revenue.

While ABC Transport Plc, a major transport company, recorded a 22.46% drop in revenue.

Breakdown of the companies revenue

Dangote Cement Plc: 2023 revenue - N406.7 billion, 2022 revenue - N413.4 billion

UAC of Nigeria Plc: 2023 revenue - N24.6 billion, 2022 revenue - N27.7 billion

Nigerian Breweries Plc: 2023 revenue - N123.31 billion, 2022 revenue - N137.77 billion

Notore Chemical Industries Plc: 2023 revenue - N4.10 billion, 2022 revenue - N16.56 billion

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc: 2023 revenue - N4.02 billion, 2022 revenue - N7.36 billion

ABC Transport Plc: 2023 revenue - N1.45 billion, 2022 revenue - N1.87 billion

Source: Legit.ng