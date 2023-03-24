The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed its major plans for corrupt governors and public officials

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed that it will arrest outgoing governors and others, who had been fingered in corruption acts, after May 29

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency did not go after them during their tenure because of their constitutional immunity

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans against the nation's outgoing governors and public officials.

This is as the EFCC disclosed arrangements are in place to go after some corrupt governors, ministers and other public office holders, after May 29.

EFCC speaks on arrest of govs, others after May 29

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who made this disclosure on Thursday, March 23, at the headquarters of the commission during an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, specifically said more arrests would be made immediately after May 29.

Bawa did not give names or the number of public officials that would be brought under the law, The Cable report added.

Meanwhile, governors are among public officials that enjoy immunity and therefore could not be arrested or tried while in office.

