The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the postponement of its 2023 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the mock UTME has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 30, instead of its initial date of Thursday, March 16.

JAMB announced that candidates who registered for the mock-UTME will now seat for it on Thursday, March 30. Photo: JAMB

Source: Facebook

The examination body, in a statement, revealed that the shift in the schedule of the mock UTME was due to the rescheduling of the 2023 gubernatorial polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement according to Vanguard reads:

“Candidates, who registered early and indicated their willingness to take the Mock-UTME, would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the statement issued by the JAMB spokesman Fabian Benjamin, the mock UTME is an optional examination introduced by the board to help give candidates a grasp of what they are to expect at the actual test.

The mock-UTME also helps them properly navigate the computer-based skill in answering questions.

Benjamin said:

“The Board also wants to use this opportunity to announce that this year’s UTME would witness some groundbreaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.

“For instance, in the new regime, if there is a delay of up to one hour before the commencement of a particular session, that session stands cancelled and would be rescheduled along with the candidates.

“By the same token, no examination can be started one hour after the scheduled commencement time. The session will be scheduled for any vacant or available slot.”

Source: Legit.ng