History has been made at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) following the announcement of the institution's oldest PhD graduate

Dayo Michael Duyile, a living legend in journalism was declared UNILAG's oldest PhD graduate at 83

Coincidentally, he was the journalist who covered and reported the first convocation ceremony of the university in 1962

Lagos, Akoka - An 83-year-old veteran journalist, Dayo Michael Duyile is set to be conferred his PhD degree at the 60th convocation of the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG).

As reported by Channels TV, this development was made known by the vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola.

The announcement of Dayo Michael Duyile's milestone was announced by the vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola. Photo: Dayo Michael Duyile

She said:

“The oldest graduating student is (Male) Duyile, Dayo Michael who obtained his Ph.D. in Mass Communication at the age of 83,” she said during the event at Akoka.

“Incidentally, Duyile, Dayo Michael was the Daily Times of Nigeria journalist who covered the Opening Ceremony event of the University of Lagos on October 3, 1962.”

Similarly, Okonji Obiageli who is also bagging a post-graduate degree has also been named by the VC as the oldest female graduating student at age 82.

Professor Ogunsola said:

“The oldest graduating student is (Female) OKONJI, Bridget Obiageli who obtained her M.Ed. in Guidance and Counselling at the age of 82 years.”

She further noted that the convocation ceremony will also feature graduates from the 53rd edition.

Professor Ogunsola disclosed that this development was necessary due to the long industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

She saidL

“As a result of these challenges, the University will be conferring only Postgraduate diplomas, Masters and Doctorate degrees as well as the University of Lagos Gold Medal honourary awards at this convocation,” she explained.

“A total of 2,251 graduating students will receive their degrees, diplomas, and certificates; out of this number, 67 will receive Postgraduate diplomas, 2,119 will receive Masters degrees while 65 will receive Doctorate degrees.”

