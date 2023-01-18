Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed the factor responsible for the June 12 failure and MKO Abiola's ambition in the 1993 election

The former president while speaking at the 100 years anniversary of the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS) in Abeokuta, said bad belle thwarted the dream of Abiola to become Nigeria's president

Obasanjo stated this while recognizing other prominent Nigerians that the school has profuced in its centenary

Abeokuta, Ogun - Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has disclosed the factors that worked against Chief MKO Abiola, the denied winner of the June 12, 1999, presidential election, from becoming a president.

The former president spoke at the lecture titled "Eyin Ni Iwe Wa: You Are Our Epistle" to mark the 100 years of the Baptist Boys High School in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Wednesday, January 18, Daily Trust reported.

Obasanjo speaks on why Abiola's dream of becoming president failed Photo Credit: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo opens up on June 12, 1993 election

Obasanjo revealed that it was "bad belle" that stopped the rock city from producing another president.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also noted that the BBHS impacted him with some moral virtues and sound education that helped him to become what he had become today.

The school is also the alma mata of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, ex-judge of the international court of justice (ICJ) Prince Bola Ajibola.

Latest about Obasanjo, MKO Abiola, Obafemi Awolowo, June 12, 1993 election

Obasanjo said BBHS modelled them all into what they become in life while speaking at the event that was organised by old students of the school.

In 1928, Awolowo graduated from BBHS, Ajibola followed in 1955, Abiola graduated with the 1956 set and Obasanjo finished in 1957.

The former president said:

"“If not for Nigerian bad belle, M.K.O. Abiola would have been President and with me as President, we would have needed one more old student of BBHS to be President for us to permanently locate it in BBHS after three times. And that is a challenge for up-and-coming generations of old boys.”

Obasanjo: "The Letter Man" Becomes Broke, Gets Loan To Run Ota Farm

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new revelation has shown that ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo went broke after leaving the office as Nigeria's military head of state in 1979.

The dilemma of the ex-military general was narrated by a veteran journalist, Musikilu Mojeed, in his new book titled, The Letter Man.

Mojeed narrated that Obasanjo got a loan from UBA to set up his Ota farm after leaving office and went broke again about 3 years after; thus, the need to borrow N80,000 from his old friend Samuel Ogbemudia.

Source: Legit.ng