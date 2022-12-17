The Abuja chapter of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) alumni association has concluded its elections for new executives

FCT, Abuja - The Abuja chapter of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) alumni association has inaugurated its new executive for the year 2023 to 2025.

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng by the association's spokesperson, Tola Ogunnubi on Saturday, December 17.

The new executives of the Abuja chapter of the University of Lagos alumni association will kick off their tenure in 2023. Photo: Tola Ogunnubi

As contained in the statement, the new executives were announced and unveiled in Abuja on Thursday, December 15.

It was gathered that Alhaji Aliu Moyosore Akoshile was declared the new chairman of the association shortly after an election.

The declaration was made by the Chairman of the Branch Electoral Committee (BEC) Alhaji T.J. Mohammed, who was also a former chairman of the branch.

He also declared Mr. James Tamarautare Evah as the new Vice Chairman, while Mr. Olumide Oluwole Abraham is to oversee the secretariat as the Secretary-General.

Other executives include Mr. Gbade Inaolaji-Tella (Financial Secretary), Ms. Julia Davids (Treasurer) Mr. Tola Ogunnubi (Publicity Secretary), Ms. Ngozi Abiodun Oseni (Welfare Secretary), Mr. Chuks Akamadu (Social Secretary) and Mr. Enitan Oguntola (Assistant Secretary General).

In an acceptance remark, the chairman, Alhaji Akoshile stated that his administration will continue the good works of the past executives and also ensure the sustainability of the unity of the chapter and improve on areas of members’ interests.

He also stated that the new executives’ mission is to promote the welfare of members, earn glory for the alma matter (UNILAG) and give benefits to humanity.

