Joy as Unizik receives remodeled offices in faculty of environmental sciences

The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, have taken delivery of five new ultra-modern offices for the Department of Estate Management, Faculty of Environmental Sciences of the institution.

Legit.ng gathered that the remodelled offices, Orient Daily reports, were attracted by Dr Joseph Chukwudi Onyejiaka of the Department of Estate Management through the CEOs of Arnold & Associates, Arnold Chukwuebuka Ekweoba and Sure Homes and Land, Osorachukwu Ani.

The vice chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikwe University, Prof. Esimone, unveiling the building

The gesture aimed to solve the department's office space problem and add to the existing office spaces in the university.

While inaugurating the offices on Tuesday, November 8, the university vice-chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, thanked the benefactors for their magnanimity, remarking that it was high time the university Alumni started contributing to the development of the institution.

He described the benefactors as worthy ambassadors of the university and commended Dr Onyejiaka for attracting such a project to the institution.

Prof. Esimone further promised to extend his support to the faculty by building a befitting building and supporting the offices' furnishing to make it more conducive. He disclosed that he had graciously approved the take-off of three new programmes – Water Resources, Urban and Rural Planning and Maritime Institute, all under the environmental sciences.

In a remark, the dean of the faculty, Prof. Ifeanyi Enete, expressed optimism that the vice-chancellor would continue to support the faculty and commended him for approving three new programmes for the faculty, which, according to him, were awaiting accreditation. He equally eulogised the benefactors, urging them not to rest on their oars.

The Head of the Department of Estate Management, Dr Celestine Ugonabo, while welcoming his audience, lauded the vice-chancellor for graciously approving the remodelling to provide an enabling environment to help staff become more productive.

He said:

“We are grateful to God for your gift to this university and on behalf of the staff of the department, I express our gratitude for your magnanimous approval of our request to remodel the hitherto classroom into offices to address the excruciating need of more offices for the teeming number of our staff without offices and conducive environment where they attend, counsel students."

One of the benefactors, Ekweoba, who is the CEO of Arnold and Associates, a leading Real Estate Development Company in Anambra state, said the gesture was informed by his desire to solve the office space challenges faced by lecturers in the department and by extension, the university.

He disclosed that he had also given scholarships to over 20 students at different points to enable them to graduate seamlessly.

Similarly, the CEO of Sure Homes & Land, Ani, said the desire to give back to the department that made him prompted his partnership with Arnold and Associates to provide a conducive working environment for the staff of Estate Management while calling on the department to maintain the offices. He promised that they would also assist in furnishing the offices.

Dr Onyejiaka had, in a remark, said the benefactors graduated from the Department of Estate Management in 2015 and assured that he would continue to make efforts to attract similar projects.

He said:

“I approached Mr Arnold in 2021, requesting him to contribute his quota as a corporate social responsibility to his alma mater – Unizik. They agreed to fund the project from start to finish."

