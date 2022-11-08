The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has condemned in its entirety, the half salary being paid to lecturers across the country after its eight-month-long strike.

Vanguard reports that the union also described the payment made to its members by the Federal Government of Nigeria as an aberration that makes the lecturers casual workers.

ASUU has described the payment of half salary to lecturers as reducing Nigerian scholars to casual workers. Photo: The Guardian

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Monday, November 7, ASUU regretted the response of the government towards its members' demonstration of trust.

It said that the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment for eighteen days as the October salary of academics, only seeks to portray its members as daily paid workers.

Lecturers are not casual workers

The union's statement titled: “We Are Intellectuals, Not Casual Workers”, accused the Nigerian government of being in contravention of all known rules of engagement for the employment of academics.

ASUU said:

“The action of the union was a display of manifest trust in the judiciary and other institutions and organs of government to always put national interest above all other considerations.

“This we believe, as a union of thinkers, intellectuals, and patriots, will not only aid the process of amicable resolution of the crisis but will also set the tone for smooth industrial relations between Government and Nigerian workers at large."

The leadership of the union further commended the membership of ASUU for their perseverance in the face of untold hardship and unwarranted provocation by some notorious agents of the ruling class.

It said:

“NEC further appeals for the understanding of Nigerian students, parents and other genuinely concerned individuals and groups while the Union continues to pursue positive resolution of this avoidable crisis within the ambit of legality without compromising the interests and welfare of Nigerian intellectuals.”

FG ignores ASUU, begins payment of 8-month salary backlog to CONUA

The federal government started paying the Congress of University Academics their withheld salaries according to the report.

CONUA, a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff of Universities, was registered in October 2022 by the Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige

There had earlier been controversies following the payment of half salaries by the government to members of ASUU.

Half salary: Another strike looms as university ASUU issues stay-at-home order to members

Following the recent action of the federal government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Jos chapter has ordered its members to stay at home indefinitely.

The ASUU Jos chapter made this known in a statement made signed by the branch chairperson, Professor Lazarus Maigoro.

Source: Legit.ng