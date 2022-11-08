The resolve of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, November 8, is that it will not embark on another industrial action.

However, ASUU's president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, decried the alleged move by the federal government to turn lecturers into casual workers through the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment for 18 days.

Osodeke in a press statement on Tuesday insisted that University lecturers are intellectuals, not casual workers, adding that the union's suspension of the last strike was in obedience to a court order and consideration of intervention by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Part of Osodeke's statement read:

“This we believe, as a union of thinkers, intellectuals, and patriots, will not only aid the process of amicable resolution of the crisis but will also set the tone for smooth industrial relations between Government and Nigerian workers at large.

“Unfortunately, the response of government towards ASUU’s demonstration of trust was the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment for eighteen days as the October 2022 salaries of academics thereby portraying them as daily paid workers!

“This is not only an aberration but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contract of employment for academics the world over.

“NEC noted with dismay that paying academics on a “pro-rata” basis, like casual workers, is unprecedented in the history of university-oriented labour relations and therefore condemned this attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers in its entirety..."

Source: Legit.ng