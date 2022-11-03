The minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, November 3, admitted that he has failed in his ministry

Adamu, during 66th National Council on Education (NCE) held in Abuja on Thursday, noted that he has not been able to proffer solutions to the problems facing the ministry

The minister pointed at the increasing number of out-of-school children and the ASUU strike as part of his failure

Abuja - Mallam Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, is said to have scored himself very in terms of since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2025.

Adamu on Thursday, November 3, admitted that as the longest-serving member of President Buhari's cabinet, he has failed for being unable to solve several challenges in the ministry.

Adamu said despite being the longest-serving minister, he failed (Photo: @NigEducation)

Source: Twitter

The minister particularly mentioned that from out-of-school children which have increased under his watch to the ASUU strike and other challenges facing Nigeria's tertiary education system, he could not provide the needed solution, The Sun reports.

Adamu made this confession at the 66th National Council on Education (NCE) in Abuja, where he also accused the state's ministry of education of adding to the factors that aided his failure as a minister.

“I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house”, Education Minister gives fresh updates on strike

The federal government had said it explored all within its capacity concerning the ongoing industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Adamu said this in Abuja on Tuesday, September 6, during a meeting with pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of federal universities.

The minister was expected to brief journalists after the meeting as the meeting is still ongoing as of the time of writing this report.

What has Buhari been doing on ASUU strike?

The minister added that they have been guided by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is that the unions should be persuaded to return to work, but the government should not repeat the past mistake of signing the agreement it would not implement.

He added that the government should seed the future to disruption in the guise of resolving the current challenges.

Source: Legit.ng