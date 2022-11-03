With less than 6 months to the end of his tenure, Governor Nyesom Wike is still awarding projects

The pragmatic Wike on Wednesday, November 2, released the sum of N78billion for the completion and commencement of new projects

During the executive council meeting, there were announcement of the completion of major projects in the state

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has promised that his administration will ensure the completion of major projects without any deficit before transcending power to the next government.

Wike, who has barely six months to the end of his tenure in office, approved the release of a whopping N78billion to complete major projects and construct new infrastructure.

Governor Wike approved N1.8billion for the state judiciary as capital provision stipulated in the 2022 budget. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

This was made known by the state commissioner for finance, Isaac Kamalu, on Wednesday, November 2.

Kamalu said:

"The Rivers state government has released the sum of N78billion for payment, completion of ongoing projects, and flag-off of new projects across all the local government areas in the state."

Wike awards contracts for more projects

Similarly, the state commissioner for works, George Kelly, said construction would commence for the Akpabo-Odido link road while confirming that major road constructions have also been awarded.

Meanwhile, the Sir Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Treatment Centre has also been completed, according to the state commissioner for health, Princewill Chike.

Chike said the project's contractors have fully been paid, stating that N26billion was earmarked for the project in June.

He said the facilities in the diagnostics centre are modern and fully equipped.

During the executive council meeting, Kamalu also revealed that N1.8billion has also been released for the capital provisions of the state judiciary as stipulated in the 2022 budget.

Wike: Photos, video emerge as APC governor commission projects in Rivers

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers, to commission the Orochiri-Worokwu Flyover, a project of Wike’s administration.

This development, accompanied by pictures, was made known via Twitter by Jubril A. Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state, on new media.

Meanwhile, it is unclear why the Rivers governor has yet to invite PDP leaders to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng