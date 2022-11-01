About 10 Nigerian universities have been ranked 48 times in the latest Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings

The superlative performances cuts across 11 courses which included arts and humanities, education, Law, computer sciences, business and economics

The latest ranking came shortly after 12 Nigerian universities made it to the world rankings, which were published on October 12

There is a step as Nigerian universities recorded a superlative performance in the Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings.

Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, who is the chairman of the Nigeria universities ranking advisory committee (NURAC), broke the good news a few days ago.

The development came shortly after 12 Nigerian universities made it to the world rankings, which was published on October 12.

Okebukola is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings.

The academic said: “In the 2022 rankings, only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings.”

He added that 48 Nigerian universities are listed among the top best 11 subjects/disciplines in the 2023 ranking

The subjects are arts and humanities; education; computer science; law; business and economics; life sciences; psychology; clinical and health, and physical sciences.

Below are the universities that have been ranked:

University of Nigeria Nsukka The University of Ibadan University of Lagos Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta The University of Ilorin Obafemi Awolowo University Federal University of Technology Akure Bayero University Kano The University of Benin Covenant University, Otta

Details of the results which Okebukola released are listed below:

Arts and Humanities: University of Nigeria Nsukka=601+ Business and Economics: Covenant University=401-500; University of Lagos=501-600; Obafemi Awolowo University=601-800; University of Nigeria Nsukka=801+ Education: the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria Nsukka=501-600 Law: University of Nigeria Nsukka=251+ Social Sciences: Covenant University=251-301; University of Lagos=401-500; the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria Nsukka=601-800; the University of Ilorin and Obafemi Awolowo University=801+ Computer Science: Covenant University=401-500 Engineering: Covenant University=401-500; the Federal University of Technology Akure and the University of Ilorin=601-800; University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University=1000+ Clinical and Health: University of Lagos=151-175; University of Ibadan=201-250; University of Nigeria Nsukka=501-600; Bayero University Kano, University of Benin and Obafemi Awolowo University=601-800; the University of Ilorin and Nnamdi Azikiwe University=801+ Life Sciences: University of Ilorin=601-800; the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Federal University of Technology Akure, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University=801-1000 Physical Sciences: Covenant University=401-500; the Federal University of Technology Akure and the University of Ilorin=501-600; Bayero University Kano=601-800; the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta and the University of Lagos=801-1000; the University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University=1000+ Psychology: University of Nigeria Nsukka=301-400

