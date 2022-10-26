University Rankings by Subject 2023: List of Nigerian Varsities Ranked Among World's Best
Many Nigerian universities recorded impressive performances in the Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings, which was released on Tuesday, October 25.
The Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee chairman, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, commended the development in a statement released on Wednesday, October 26.
Okebukola, who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, noted that only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings in the 2022 edition, The Punch reported.
However, in the 2023 rankings, 48 Nigerian universities are cumulatively listed among the world’s best in 11 subjects/disciplines.
University Rankings by Subject 2023: 11 subjects featured in the ranking
- Arts and humanities
- Business and economics
- Education
- Law
- Social sciences
- Computer science
- Engineering
- Clinical and health
- Life sciences
- Physical sciences
- Psychology.
University Rankings by Subject 2023: Nigerian federal universities with impressive ranking
- University of Nigeria Nsukka
- University of Ibadan
- University of Lagos
- Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
- University of Ilorin
- Obafemi Awolowo University
- Federal University of Technology Akure
- Bayero University Kano
- University of Benin
Covenant University is the only private university in the league tables, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences.
Sadly, no state university is on the league tables.
University Rankings by Subject 2023: Full details of Nigerian universities rankings
Arts and Humanities
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 601+
Business and Economics
- Covenant University - 401-500
- University of Lagos - 501-600
- Obafemi Awolowo University - 601-800
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 801+
Education
- University of Ibadan - 501-600
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 501-600
Law
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 251+
Social Sciences
- Covenant University - 251-300
- University of Lagos - 401-500
- University of Ibadan - 601-800
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 601-800
- University of Ilorin - 801+
- Obafemi Awolowo University - 801+
Computer Science
- Covenant University - 401-500
Engineering
- Covenant University - 401-500
- Federal University of Technology Akure - 601-800;
- University of Ilorin- 601-800
- University of Ibadan - 1000+
- University of Lagos - 1000+
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 1000+
- Obafemi Awolowo University=1000+
Clinical and Health
- University of Lagos - 151-175
- University of Ibadan - 201-250
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 501-600
- Bayero University Kano - 601-800
- University of Benin - 601-800
- Obafemi Awolowo University - 601-800
- University of Ilorin - 801+
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University - 801+
Life Sciences
- University of Ilorin - 601-800
- Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta - 801-1000
- Federal University of Technology Akure - 801-1000
- University of Ibadan - 801-1000
- University of Lagos - 801-1000
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 801-1000
- Obafemi Awolowo University - 801-1000
Physical Sciences
- Covenant University - 401-500
- Federal University of Technology Akure - 501-600
- University of Ilorin - 501-600
- Bayero University Kano - 601-800
- Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta - 801-1000
- University of Lagos - 801-1000
- University of Ibadan - 1000+
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 1000+
- Obafemi Awolowo University - 1000+
Psychology
- University of Nigeria Nsukka - 301-400
