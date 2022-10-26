Many Nigerian universities recorded impressive performances in the Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings, which was released on Tuesday, October 25.

The Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee chairman, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, commended the development in a statement released on Wednesday, October 26.

Many Nigerian universities were ranked among the world's best in the Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings, which was released on Tuesday, October 25. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Okebukola, who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, noted that only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings in the 2022 edition, The Punch reported.

However, in the 2023 rankings, 48 Nigerian universities are cumulatively listed among the world’s best in 11 subjects/disciplines.

University Rankings by Subject 2023: 11 subjects featured in the ranking

Arts and humanities Business and economics Education Law Social sciences Computer science Engineering Clinical and health Life sciences Physical sciences Psychology.

University Rankings by Subject 2023: Nigerian federal universities with impressive ranking

University of Nigeria Nsukka University of Ibadan University of Lagos Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta University of Ilorin Obafemi Awolowo University Federal University of Technology Akure Bayero University Kano University of Benin

Covenant University is the only private university in the league tables, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences.

Sadly, no state university is on the league tables.

University Rankings by Subject 2023: Full details of Nigerian universities rankings

Arts and Humanities

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 601+

Business and Economics

Covenant University - 401-500

University of Lagos - 501-600

Obafemi Awolowo University - 601-800

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 801+

Education

University of Ibadan - 501-600

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 501-600

Law

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 251+

Social Sciences

Covenant University - 251-300

University of Lagos - 401-500

University of Ibadan - 601-800

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 601-800

University of Ilorin - 801+

Obafemi Awolowo University - 801+

Computer Science

Covenant University - 401-500

Engineering

Covenant University - 401-500

Federal University of Technology Akure - 601-800;

University of Ilorin- 601-800

University of Ibadan - 1000+

University of Lagos - 1000+

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 1000+

Obafemi Awolowo University=1000+

Clinical and Health

University of Lagos - 151-175

University of Ibadan - 201-250

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 501-600

Bayero University Kano - 601-800

University of Benin - 601-800

Obafemi Awolowo University - 601-800

University of Ilorin - 801+

Nnamdi Azikiwe University - 801+

Life Sciences

University of Ilorin - 601-800

Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta - 801-1000

Federal University of Technology Akure - 801-1000

University of Ibadan - 801-1000

University of Lagos - 801-1000

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 801-1000

Obafemi Awolowo University - 801-1000

Physical Sciences

Covenant University - 401-500

Federal University of Technology Akure - 501-600

University of Ilorin - 501-600

Bayero University Kano - 601-800

Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta - 801-1000

University of Lagos - 801-1000

University of Ibadan - 1000+

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 1000+

Obafemi Awolowo University - 1000+

Psychology

University of Nigeria Nsukka - 301-400

