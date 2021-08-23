Three persons have emerged winners at the Naija Teachers' Reality TV Show which came to an end on Sunday, August 22

All the winners received cash gifts and various consolation prizes including a 2-bedroom flat for the overall winner of the show

The winners would also be treated to an all-expenses-trip in an exotic tourists' location within Nigeria

Abuja, FCT -Three Nigerian female teachers have emerged winners in the Naija Teachers' Reality TV Show, which ended on Sunday, August 22, in Abuja.

The three teachers, Gloria Odutola, Foremi Mary Odutola and Roseline Oyin-Adejobi, emerged as the winner of the show, first and second runner-ups respectively.

They surpassed 17 other teachers in the Naija Teachers coordinated by Teachers Naija in partnership with the federal ministry of education and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

At the show's grand finale, attended by Legit.ng in Abuja, Gloria, who is the overall winner, was handed a cheque of N2 million naira.

Gloria was also handed the keys to an Abuja two-bedroom apartment worth N35 million. She secured a post-graduate diploma scholarship from the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK (CIEPUK), an African Union membership certificate, a CIEPUK membership certificate, an all-expenses-paid trip to an exotic location in Nigeria among others.

The first runner-up, Mary goes home with N1.5 million cash prize, a post-graduate diploma in education scholarship by CIEPUK, automatic membership of the CIEPUK, an African Union Certificate, a trip to an Exotic Location in Nigeria. She also bagged tourism ambassador.

For Roseline, the second runner-up for the teachers' show, she goes home with N1 million cash prize, a PGDE scholarship by CIEPUK, membership with CIEPUK, an African Union certificate, N30,000 cash prize for being the best in CIEPUK online test and a tourism ambassador endorsement deal and an all-expense-paid trip to an exotic location in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the project, Enuagwuna Ubaka, said the winners would have been taken to an all-expenses-paid trip to exotic locations outside the country.

Ubaka however noted that such a plan was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged every country across the world.

Legit.ng previously reported that 20 housemates were nominated into the Season 2 of the Naija Teachers' Reality TV Show which started on August 3.

This year's show themed "Millionaire Teachers was announced by the registrar of the TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, in Abuja on July 16.

Professor Ajiboye said the show was an effort to developing the career and welfare of Nigerian teachers as well as curbing quackery among the teaching professionals.

Also, speaking during a visit to the show's house, the minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said plans for a massive teachers' housing project by the federal government is underway.

Nwajiuba said the federal government had already written letters to the various state governor’s across Nigeria to provide land for the national teachers’ housing scheme.

According to the minister, the scheme would curb some of the housing challenges faced by Nigerian teachers across the country.

