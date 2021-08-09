Twenty Nigerian teachers were admitted as housemates into the Naija Teachers' Reality Show taking place in Abuja

The housemates are competing against each other to win N4.5 million and a 2-bedroom flat worth N35 million

These 20 Nigerian teachers would remain in the house from August 3 to August 22, performing various tasks

Abuja, FCT - As Nigeria works towards improving her education system, the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in partnership with the federal ministry of education and the Teachers Naija, have unveiled 20 successful housemates for Naija Teachers Reality TV Show Season 2.

Season 2 of the Teachers’ Reality TV Show themed; “Millionaire Teachers” was announced by the registrar of the TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, in Abuja on July 16.

The teacher who wins would go home with N2 million naira and a 2-bedroom flat worth N35 million in Abuja. Photo: Teachers' Naija

Speaking on admitting the 20 housemates – who are all teachers – into the Naija Teachers’ House, the convener of the project, Enuagwuna Ubaka, said three millionaires would emerge from the show.

Categories of winners for the Teachers’ Reality Show

The winner would get N2 million, while the first runner up would receive N1.5 million and the second runner up, N1 million. There would also be many consolation prizes for the teachers who expected to spend 20 days in the house – from Monday, August 3 to Sunday, August 22.

The Housemates

1. Gloria Odutola

Gloria is a 35-year-old English language teacher who enjoys teaching and singing. She is married with two beautiful daughters, Deborah and Wonderful Odutola.

A Bachelor’s in Education graduate of Delta State University, Abraka, Gloria’s has garnered 15-years’ experience in the teaching profession.

2. Enyinnaya Victor Maduabuchi

Enyinnaya, 28, holds a Bachelors in Education (Biology) from the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike. He teaches Biology and Entrepreneurial Skill Acquisition and has obtained over 120 Certificates on various Professional Development Courses from Nigeria, the USA and UK.

When Enyinnaya is not teaching he delves into creative writing, researching and exploration of new things (innovations) of interest.

3. Jennifer Chinenye Obidinma

A 31-year-old resident of Abuja with more than four years experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree (English and Literary Studies) from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Jennifer teaches Diction-In-English and Spelling.

She is a certified Elocutionist, Elocutionist and Montessori Phonics. Jennifer loves to write, speak, sing, dance and act. She also describes herself as a ‘teacherpreneur’.

4. Ukpong Victor Josiah

Victor, 31, teaches Economics and Civic Education in a school in Umuahia South local government area of Abia state. With a B.Ed from the University of Calabar, Victor, with his seven years’ experience in teaching loves to travel, read and meet people.

5. Peters Ekene Eunice

Eunice, 39, has 18-years’ experience teaching English Language and Literature-in-English. With a National Certificate in Education (English/Social Studies) from Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education and a B. Ed (English Education from the Lagos State University, Eunice loves to listen to music, write and read.

6. Amawo Shadrack Akprara

Shadrack is a 28-year-old teacher with an interest in teaching Social Studies, Basic Science and Civic Education. A resident of Jos, Plateau state, Shadrack, loves to cook, sing and meet people. He has over eight years experience in the teaching profession.

7. Anidobe Ozioma Marvis

Ozioma is a 23-year-old teacher at the Roseville Secondary School, Enugu state. A graduate of Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in English Education, Ozioma writes articles for blog sites, anchors events, carries out research, and write books including novels, poems, and drama.

8. Oluchi Chukwuma-Ojeh

Oluchi, 32, has a B.sc/Ed Business Education in Commerce and Cooperative studies. She teaches Commerce and Government in a secondary school in Lagos. Married with three kids, Oluchi is also a stylist and love to surf the internet.

9. Stanley Chinedu Ofurum

Stanley, 35, is an Ibadan-based Basic Science and Technology teacher. With six years of experience in teaching, Stanley obtained a post-graduate diploma in education from the National Teachers’ Institute, Kaduna in 2017; a Higher National Diploma (Electrical/Electronics Engineering) from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri and a Cambridge Assessment International Certificate in Teaching Sciences.

Married with a child, Stanley has won several awards including the Cowbell Science Awards 2010, the NNPC Scholarship Awards 2008 and the NDDC - scholarship / Educational Awards in 2012.

10. Ebhomhene Victoria Eboseta.

Victoria is a 29-year-old English teacher in Lokogoma area of Abuja. With five years’ experience in teaching, Victoria obtained a B.A. English language from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state (2016); a PGDE; National teachers institute, Kaduna. (in view).

She is single and enjoys travelling, counselling and sightseeing; when Victoria is not teaching, she plans events and works as a Master of Ceremony (MC).

11. Faremi Mary Oluwabukola

Mary, 40, is a Kwara state-based with over 10 years of experience in teaching. He obtained his NCE from the Kwara State College of Education, Oro and a B. Ed (Educational Management) from the University of Ilorin.

12. Olatunji Raphael Dapo

Dapo is a Lagos based teacher with over five years of experience. He loves to write, read and sing.

13. Babatunde Adegunju

Thirty-seven-year-old Babatunde teaches English Language and History in a Lagos state secondary school. He has PGDE (English Language) 2019 from National Teacher's Institute, Kaduna and a B. Sc (Mass Communication) from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Babatunde enjoys meeting friends, watching movies and surfing the internet. Also, a graphics designer, Babatunde is married with two kids.

14. Kareem Saheed Adeniyi

A 31-year-old teacher, Saheed teaches Civic Education and Social Studies in Osogbo, Osun state. He possesses an NCE in Accounting from Osun State College of Education, Ilesa; a B.Ed. in Educational Management /social studies. He is currently studying for a Master degree in Educational Administration at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

15.Alabi Abiola Olaide

Aged 36, Abiola teaches Basic Science at a Lagos secondary school. He possesses a Bsc (Ed) Chemistry from the Tai Solarin University of Education Ijagun, Ogun State. He loves to Sing, read, dance and travel. Abiola who is also a storyteller is married with two daughters.

16. Emeriewen Godwin Ejiroghene

With 11 years of experience, Godwin, 36, popularly known as Geeman teaches Mathematics and Further mathematics. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree (B.ENG) from the University of Benin and further went to obtain a PGDE from the University of Maiduguri in 2017. He loves to sing, playing soccer and meeting people. He is married with two kids.

17. Racheal Banta

Racheal, 32, teaches civic education at the Government Secondary School, Apo Resettlement, Abuja. She obtained a B.Sc in Mass Communication from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and has a PGDE from the College of Education Mararaba. She is a scriptwriter, loves to listen to music, acting and having conversations with little children.

18. Folarin Ademola Samuel

Folarin, 27, teaches mathematics and Physics at the Sonmori Senior Comprehensive High School, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos. With over five years’ experience in teaching, Folarin obtained his BSc.(Ed) Physics, from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 2018 and an NCE (Physics), Federal College of Education, Abeokuta in 2013.

19.Marcel Sopuluchukwu

Marcel, 26, is an Anambra-based Mathematics teacher with three years of experience. He obtained his B. Ed from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and loves to listen to cool music while reading

20. Morayo Oyin-Adejobi

Morayo, 37, teaches Information Technology at the Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Abesan Ipaja Lagos. He has over eight years experience and is also a coding Instructor, EMIS officer, EDUPACK officer, School front desk officer.

Aside from teaching, Morayo loves listening to music and dancing. He holds a B. Sc in Computer Studies from the Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye Ogun state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Naija Teachers reality TV is a Teachers' Naija project in collaboration with the federal ministry of education and the Teachers' Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The show was flagged off by the registrar of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye in Abuja with the aim to improve teachers' welfare and professionalism.

Ajiboye also said that the show which is in its second season is a good development and a reward to Nigerian teachers across various states.

