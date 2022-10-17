Barely three months after a set of twenty-four units of toilet facilities were commissioned across three schools by Hypo Toilet Cleaner in partnership with National Youth Service Corp, another fresh batch of thirty-six rescued toilets have been newly inaugurated in three government primary schools in Festac, Okota and Gbagada.

On Tuesday 11th October 2022, The students and school management of Festac Girls Senior Secondary School, Central High School, Okota and Araromi Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada were clearly overjoyed receiving the management team of Hypo Toilet Cleaner, the National Youth Service Corp delegates being led by the Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa and also local government representatives covering each of the three locations to their premise to witness the commissioning exercise.

Festac Girls Senior Secondary School got twelve units; Central High School, Okota got sixteen units while Araromi Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada got 8 units of toilet rescued.

These toilet refurbishment activities are being executed under the brand’s community development service initiative - the Hypo Toilet Rescue project which was formally launched in 2021 with the objective of tackling the growing rate of open defecation while promoting hygiene and safe toilet use in Nigeria.

In early 2022, Hypo Toilet Cleaner took the program a notch higher to introduce the Hypo Toilet Rescue Volunteer program in partnership with NYSC at the orientation camp, in Lagos to encourage youth Corp members to further go deeper in community development support to reduce open defecation in Nigeria. The requirement was to register as Hypo Toilet Rescue volunteers and look out for public facilities that require quick intervention, especially institutions of learning.

According to the Lagos state NYSC Coordinator, Ms Baderinwa said “This initiative is generally what NYSC community development service is all about, identifying needs in local communities and then partnering with individuals, companies, philanthropists as the case may be to bring those needs to reality. In this case, I must confess that Hypo Toilet Cleaner has done well with this project.”

According to Akintayo Akinseloyin, Hypo “In all, 91 Toilets have been rescued and commissioned, however with the involvement of NYSC, commissioning of 66 units have taken place within seven months of partnership with NYSC, this is a development we are happy about and with this, we hope to touch more lives and most importantly put an end to open defecation in Nigeria.

During the commissioning exercise at Festac Girls Senior Secondary School, the school management expressed gratitude by not only presenting an award of appreciation to Hypo Toilet Cleaner but also performing a special musical rendition in honour of the humanitarian work extended towards them.

Ms Aisha Akintokun, a student of Festac Girls Senior Secondary School, said “we feel happy that Hypo has come to the rescue of our school easing the stress for us to be able to use the facility freely at anytime any day, we say thank you to Hypo for the good work they are doing.”

According to Mr Ochofu John Ojochogwu, an NYSC corp member/ Hypo Toilet Rescue volunteer nominated to Araromi Primary School, it gives a sense of internal joy being a part of a project impacting lives and giving young children the opportunity to a clean and safe toilet space. This is the best feeling ever, hypo is touching lives in diverse ways unquantifiable.

It will be recalled that the last set of commissioning of 24 units of toilets happened in 3 schools namely, Ideal Girls School, Surulere; Satellite Town Nursery and Primary School 1 and Central School, Okota, all in Lagos state.

