The Times Higher Education (THE) has released its World University Rankings for the year 2023. According to the British magazine, which specialises in higher education worldwide, the ranking includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

Checks by Legit.ng indicate that no university in Africa makes it to the top 100.

Students at the University of Cape Town Campus. Photo credit: Louise Gubb/CORBIS SABA/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

These are the best universities in Africa for 2023

According to the 2023 University World ranking, the best university in Africa is the University of Cape Town in South Africa. The university is ranked 160th globally.

Stellenbosch University and the University of Witwatersrand, also in South Africa, jointly occupy the second spot as they are ranked within number 251 - 300.

The University of Cape Coast in Ghana is ranked within number 351 - 400 and occupies the fourth spot in Africa.

Best universities in Africa

S/N Universities Country Africa Ranking Global Ranking 1. University of Cape Town South Africa 1 160 2. Stellenbosch University South Africa 2 251 - 300 3 University of Witwatersrand South Africa 2 251 - 300 4. University of Cape Coast Ghana 4 351 - 400 5. Aswan University Egypt 5 401-500 6. University of Ibadan Nigeria 5 401-500 7. University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa 5 401-500 8. University of Lagos Nigeria 5 401-500 9. Jimma University Ethiopia 6 501-600 10. Damietta University Egypt 6 501-600 11. Durban University of Technology South Africa 6 501-600 12. Kafrelsheikh University Egypt 6 501-600 13. University of Zambia Zambia 6 501-600

2023: Times Higher Education World University Rankings

The Times Higher Education (THE)'s World University Rankings is an annual publication that ranks universities worldwide.

Listed universities are assessed based on performance indicators that cut across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The 2023 ranking analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

Top 10 universities in Nigeria in 2023

The Times Higher Education 2023 also shows the best universities in Nigeria.

According to the ranking, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos share the top spot in Nigeria.

Both universities, which are federal government-owned, ranked between 401 and 500 globally. Covenant University, a private varsity, is the third-best in the country and ranked between 601 and 800 globally.

