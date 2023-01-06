The Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, has released a set of graduands at its 17th convocation on Friday, January 6

At the Bachelor’s level, the private varsity produced a total of 1,677 graduates, with 206 of them bagging First Class Degrees

At the Postgraduate level, Covenant University presented Ph.D certificates to 77 graduands and and Masters degree certificates to 114 graduands

Miss Dashe Fatima Andat, a graduate of Accounting from the College of Management and Social Sciences emerged as the overall best student with a perfect 5.0 CGPA

Ota, Ogun state - Covenant University, one of Nigeria's prominent private varsities, has recorded a huge feat as it announced and presented certificates to 77 scholars in Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.Ds) and 114 in other Masters Degree categories.

The university announced this in Ota, Ogun state, on Friday, January 6, at its 17th convocation, according to Daily Independent.

At the Bachelor’s level, the university produced a total of 1,677 graduates. Out of the 1,677 graduates, 206 (representing 12.28 percent) bagged First Class Degrees.

Legit.ng gathers that Miss Dashe Fatima Andat, a graduate of Accounting from the College of Management and Social Sciences emerged as the overall best-graduating student.

She had a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) perfect score of 5 points.

Covenant University provides further breakdown

The vice chancellor of Covenant University, Professor Abiodun Adebayo, said 744 (44.36%) graduated with the Second Class (Upper Division).

Also, 620 (36.97%) of the graduands are in the Second Class (Lower Division), and 107 (6.38%) are in the Third Class category.

Professor Adebayo congratulated the graduating class for the remarkable feat, saying the university has equipped them adequately to be able to identify and optimize great opportunities in the outside world.

“As you are released today, may you continue to soar as eagles, become worthy ambassadors of Covenant, pride to our continent and walk the path that glorifies the kingdom of God," he said.

