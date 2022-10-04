The University of Lagos, Akoka is getting set to have a change in leadership in a matter of days to come

Emerging reports reveal that seven persons are in pole position to take over the coveted position

The outgoing vice chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe will vacate the seat upon the expiration of his tenure on Friday, November 11

Lagos, Yaba - No fewer than seven candidates have been shortlisted for the vice chancellorship position of the prestigious University of Lagos, Akoka.

As reported by the Premium Times, the new vice chancellor will replace the controversial Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the 13th substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

Seven candidates are in pole position for the vice chancellorship seat of the University of Lagos, Akoko. Photo: UNILAG

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that an official announcement will be made on Friday, October 7 whilst the tenure of Ogundipe will elapse on Friday, November 11.

The outgoing vice chancellor will be calling an end to a 5-year tenure that started in 2017 but has been filled with a series of controversies after a long battle with the governing council of the institution led by Wale Babalakin.

Babalakin is the immediate past chairman of the governing who dragged Ogundipe to a long run of probes for issues bordering on corruption, highhandedness, and insubordination, among others.

The candidates

Meanwhile, information from credible sources has it that the seven candidates jostling for the university's number one seat cuts across five faculties.

Legit.ng gathered these candidates include Ayo Olowe from the faculty of management science, Timothy Nubi from the faculty of environmental science, Mathew Ilori and Adeyinka Adekunle who both hail from the faculty of science.

Others include Abayomi Akinyeye from the faculty of arts, and Folasade Ogunsola, college of medicine.

