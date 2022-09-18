The 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola has said that the ongoing strike action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities would be resolved two months before the general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Daily Trust reports that Kola who spoke at the funeral service of the late governorship candidate of the PRP in Ogun state, David Bamgbos, said he contesting president to disrupt the process.

He also noted that he is all out to win the 2023 presidential election under the platform of his party, PRP.

Kola Abiola has said that the seven-month-long ASUU strike may be called off two months before the general election in 2023. Photo: Kola Abiola

Source: UGC

Speaking to journalists at the event, Kola by winning the presidential election in 2023, he would have repeated the feat of his father Moshood Abiola, during the June 12, 1993, election.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I am not worried. If they are ready to solve it (strike), they will solve it. Don’t be surprised that two months to the election, they will solve it so that many of you can vote because you would have registered at home. Don’t worry about that.

“I am not saying its deliberate but it is not impossible.”

Hope for Nigerian students as ASUU president makes fresh announcement

The Federal Government have been urged to ensure it honours the 2019 agreement it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

This call was made by the national president of the union, Emmanuel Osodeke on Thursday, September 15.

ASUU said it is important for the Federal Government to have a change of heart for the sake of Nigerian students.

ASUU strike: FG makes important move, summons key academic stakeholders

Vice-chancellors and pro-chancellors of federal universities across Nigeria are expected to have a meeting with the minister of education.

The meeting planned by the National Universities Commission is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 6.

According to the NUC, the education stakeholders are expected to review the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Source: Legit.ng