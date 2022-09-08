Earlier, the minister of education said that the federal government has done its best to end the lingering strike action by ASUU

Adamu Adamu added that the government has met the demands of the union according to its capacity which ASUU rejected

As it stands, the government is not sure when the affected Nigerian students will return back to the classroom

As the industrial action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since February 14 clocked over 200 days, the Federal Government, on Wednesday, September 7, revealed that some actions, which would lead to the public universities getting reopened have not been agreed upon by the two parties.

The minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this when he featured on Channels TV last night, said one of the bones of contention was the issue of the proposed payment platform, which is yet to be approved, The Guardian reported.

The federal government is not sure of school reopening as the ASUU strike lingers after 200 days. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

He, however, noted that the decision to approve is left with President Muhammadu Buhari once the technical committee on the payment platform concludes their report.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The President is actually waiting for the report of the technical committee on the three payment platforms.

"I have seen one of the reports but I have not seen the final one. From what I have seen, the U3PS, is probably the best followed by UTAS and IPPIS.”

FG uncertain of school reopening

The minister added that the federal government has tried its best in ensuring that does not last longer than this.

While noting that the government had made an offer to the varsity teachers, he said:

“The agreement we reached or the position that I offered of government that I offered to is something government can pay if they say they will agree.”

ASUU strike: List of fully funded International scholarships for undergraduate students

The seemingly unending strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is more than a nightmare and a recipe for pain for all affected Nigerian tertiary students.

At the moment, the strike is getting close to seven months (meaning about two semesters wasted) and there is no hope in sight that it will end any time soon.

This rather sad and shameful development is making a lot of students who have been forced to stay away from classrooms think again about the continuity of their academic journeys.

“I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house” education minister gives fresh updates on strike

Meanwhile, the federal government said it had explored all within its capacity concerning the ongoing industrial action of ASUU.

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, said this in Abuja on Tuesday, September 6, during a meeting with pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of federal universities.

The minister is expected to brief journalists after the meeting as the meeting is still ongoing as of the time of writing this report.

Source: Legit.ng