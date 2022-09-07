The seemingly unending strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities is more than a nightmare and a recipe for pain for all affected Nigerian tertiary students.

At the moment, the strike is getting close to seven months (meaning about two semesters wasted) and there is no hope in sight that it will end any time soon.

The ASUU strike has been on for six months (Photo: @fkeyamo)

Source: Twitter

This rather sad and shameful development is making a lot of students who have been forced to stay away from classrooms think again about the continuity of their academic journeys.

While the option of enrolling in a private school may cost quite a fortune considering the current economic situation in the country, the choice of studying abroad through scholarship is becoming more real and viable.

For this reason, Legit.ng has put together a list of scholarships for undergraduate students.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Below is a list of available scholarships for interested Nigerian students:

The American University of Beirut Scholarship 2023 (fully funded) UK Scholarships for International Students 2023 (fully funded) Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship Program 2023 | University of Toronto (fully funded) Yale University Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) Macquarie University Scholarship 2023 (Application Process) University of Waterloo Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) Events and leisure management Dean’s scholarship 2023 UNESCO Poland Fellowship Program 2023 (fully funded) Onsi Sawiris Scholarship Program 2023 (fully funded) Simmons University Kotzen Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) University of Brunei Darussalam Scholarship 2023 (fully funded) National Chiao Tung University Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) Australia Awards Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) UCL Access Opportunity Scholarship 2023 (fully funded) Yangzhou University Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) Tianjin Government Scholarship 2023 (fully funded) Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) Hubei Government Scholarship 2023 (fully funded) Griffith University Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) King Abdulaziz University Scholarships 2023, Saudia Arabia (fully funded) China Scholarships for International Students 2023 (fully funded) ICFO Fellowship 2023 (fully funded) Islamic University Madinah Scholarship 2023 (fully funded) Australia Scholarships for International Students 2023 (fully funded) Seattle University Scholarships 2023 (fully funded) Central South University Scholarship 2022 (fully funded) Clark University Scholarships 2022 (fully funded) Emile Boutmy Scholarship 2022 France (fully funded) Chinese Provincial Government Scholarships 2022 (fully funded) Shandong University Scholarship 2023 (fully funded) Government of Brunei Darussalam Scholarship 2022 (fully funded) Romania Government Scholarships 2022 (fully funded) Indonesian Government KNB Scholarships 2022 (fully funded) University of Miami Stamps Scholarship 2022 (fully funded) Shanghai Government Scholarship 2022 (fully funded) Beijing Government Scholarship 2022 (fully funded) York University Scholarships 2022, Canada (fully funded) Nanyang Technological University Scholarship 2022 (fully funded) Chalhoub Scholarship 2023, France (fully funded)

Strike to end soon? ASUU president opens up on what happened at latest meeting with FG

Meanwhile, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU had said that the ongoing strike action would not end anytime soon.

The ASUU president spoke on Wednesday, August 17, during a Twitter Space.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over the government’s alleged failure to meet its demands.

Source: Legit.ng