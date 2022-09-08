The minister of education, Adamu Adamu has revealed his position over the ongoing ASUU strike

Adamu said a couple of offers have been tabled before the academic union but have continuously been rejected

He said the federal government cannot go beyond its current offer, noting that it cannot meet 100 percent demand of everything

FCT, Abuja - The minister of education, Adamu Adamu has told Nigerians not to be disappointed in the federal government over the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

As reported by TheCable, the minister said the federal government has tabled its best offer to the union but has refused to oblige.

The minister of education Mallam Adamu Adamu was emphatic and unapologetic that the government cannot be blamed for the lingering ASUU strike. Photo: Mallam Adamu Adamu

Source: Facebook

The minister stated this on Wednesday, September during a live telecast on Channels Television.

The union has been on strike since February 14 and it is currently approaching its seventh month since the commencement of the industrial action.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a bid to end the strike, a series of negotiations have been made but have all ended in a stalemate.

What FG offered ASUU

According to this newspaper, the federal government says it is willing to pay a 23.5 percent salary increase for lecturers of all categories and a 35 percent increase for professors.

Adamu said:

“The government has already made an offer. As the minister, I know that the offer the government made is probably the best it can make. You can’t do better than your best.”

While responding to questions on if he was aware that Nigerians were not happy and disappointed in the federal government over the lingering ASUU strike, Adamu said:

“If Nigerians are disappointed, I think they don’t have very good reasons to be disappointed with the government on this,” he said.

“Why should they be disappointed? Just tell me in your opinion. How is it the fault of the government and not that of the union?"

The minister maintained his stance that the federal government has played its part in the negotiation process but ASUU is refusing to seek the path of reasoning with them.

“I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house” - Adamu

Meanwhile, Adamu said the government has maximized all available options to ensure that sticking ASUU returns to classrooms.

Adamu added that he has personally met with the leadership of ASUU anywhere and everywhere, including his house, his officer, ASUU secretariat, and other places.

Adamu stated that the only disagreement between FG and ASUU now is the issue of no work, no pay and that he had promised that government would not break any law.

Source: Legit.ng