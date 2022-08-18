The president of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, has made a disturbing comment about the union's ongoing strike

Speaking on whether the strike will end soon, Professor Osodeke said the "situation now is that it’s even worse than when we started"

The ASUU president said the federal government is yet to show any commitment to the demands of the lecturers

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says the ongoing strike action will not end anytime soon.

The ASUU president spoke on Wednesday, August 17, during a Twitter Space organised by Premium Times, The Cable reported.

Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president, says the union's strike is not ending soon. Photo credit: @thecableindex

Source: Twitter

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over the government’s alleged failure to meet its demands.

Students' hopes that the strike would end were dashed after a meeting between the union’s executives and the federal government on Tuesday, August 16, ended in deadlock.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

ASUU strike: What happened at the meeting with FG - Osodeke

Commenting on the meeting, Professor Osodeke said the government came “with nothing” to the table.

The ASUU president said the government has yet to show any commitment to the lecturers' demands.

His words:

“The situation now is that it’s even worse than when we started. The government has not shown any responsibility on how to fund our university system and education in general.

“They only claim they don’t have funds, no one can believe that. There are no funds and one man can steal N109 billion and the government is trying to negotiate with him? The government has not shown any commitment.

“We met with them yesterday and they came with nothing. It is very sad that all Nigerian universities are closed and all the government is interested in, is how to win elections and Nigerian people are watching.”

Nigerians react

James Soujah Abu commented on Facebook:

"The government officials know that the President is not aware of their actions; that's why they are so toying with the future of Nigeria's youths while their own wards travel out or go to private institutions."

Umar Yusuf said:

"They can borrow money to found project for easy looting but they cannot borrow money for education."

Itz Tawwab Abiola said:

"Let the strike continue till next year, make Government too keep there salary for them both asuu and Government are thieves in the middle shadow."

Nasiru Abubakar Toro said:

"That's Muhammadu Buhari 's era for you. He solves nothing and destroys everything. That's why IBB may God almighty increase him in good health overthrow him in 1985.

"May we survive his remaining 9months on power. This should be the prayers of everyone."

Rilwan Olajide Egbeyemi said:

"One of the problems to tackle by the next regime is ASUU palaver. The new govt will request for time to study the situation which will make the Union return to work.

"Months after ASUU will call strike again if the new govt cannot find #1trillion to solve the problems and as it was in the past, it may be on and on and on...Do you still want your son or daughter to be a lecturer in your old age?"

2023: ASUU president reveals politicians Nigerian students should not vote for as strike continues

Meanwhile, Professor Osodeke has said Nigerian students should not vote for politicians who have their children studying in institutions outside the country.

Speaking on some of the way forwards on the lingering strike, the ASUU president said students should not vote for politicians who would not represent their interests.

Osodeke said this in response to a question on what Nigerian students could do amid the lingering ASUU strike.

Source: Legit.ng