As the federal government sets date for Nigerian pupils to return to school following their long break, about 9 states may not open their schools for the children to return to class

This is a result of terrorist and bandits activities in the northern part of the country, and nine of them are mostly affected

According to UNESCO, Nigeria's out-of-school children have increased from 12.5 million in 2021 to 20m in 2022

As Nigerian children are prepared to resume school for a new academic session, many of them may remain out of school in some states.

According to The Punch, no less than 615 schools have remained shut in some states where terrorist activities have taken the order of the day.

Many states in the northern part of the country have suffered a series of terrorist attacks. Many, including the children, were injured, killed, and several others kidnapped.

How many children does Nigeria have out of school?

On Thursday, September 1, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), in conjunction with the Global Education Monitoring Report, reported that the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria has increased to 20 million.

This data showed a 7.5 million increase in the 12.5 million which was recorded in 2021.

The report has resulted in calls for urgent action by the government to rescue the situation so that the out-of-school children can return to school.

Below is the list of the most hit states:

Kaduna Zamfara Katsina Niger Sokoto Kebbi Bauchi Plateau Taraba

