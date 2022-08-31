Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has dropped strong details regarding the way his administration tackled the ASUU strike

At the 70th birthday celebration of Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, in Abuja on Wednesday, Jonathan said his administration tackled a four months old strike of ASUU in just one day

This is coming days after which ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke urged the federal government to learn from Jonathan's method in resolving the strike

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated how his administration resolved a four-month-old strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in one day, Daily Trust reported.

He made this disclosure on Wednesday, August 31st, in Abuja at the 70th birthday celebration of Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, organised by The Kukah Centre.

Legit.ng reports that the university lecturers have been on strike since February this over over irreconcilable differences with the federal government.

Jonathan speaks on how he tackled ASUU's four months old strike, in just one day. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Jonathan said:

“The society we are managing is complex, now we are talking about ASUU strike, during my time too, ASUU had four months of strike, different committees were meeting and meeting and nothing was working. I said how can our children stay out of school for four months? So I had to call a meeting of all the leadership of ASUU.

“I presided over the meeting with my vice president, the Attorney General was there, I said that that night we must solve the problem. The Attorney General was there, Second to the Government of the Federation was there, the ministers of education were there, the labor ministers were there the finance ministers, everybody that has to do with it.

“And I thought that my being there would help us to do things quickly. But we spent the whole night, before we finished on like 5:30am Before we concluded and the strike was called off, so there were issues.”

He noted that Bishop Kukah despite his friendship with leaders also bash them when he feel they were not doing some things right, including himself.

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their reaction on the Facebook page of Legit.ng aired their views regarding Jonathan's approach towards the ASUU strike.

Bakare Motunrayo wrote

"The worst thing u can say to any man is may Buhari happen to u."

Arowolö Ādam II said

"Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tackle it in less than one day."

Abiodun Akintola stated

"HE GEJ was a Lecturer at PHC. HE Buhari is ..... in Daura ? See the difference."

Helen Ugwa Destiny noted

"You are a good president Thiswan we have and his ministers do not care o."

Obasi Chibuike maintained

"You tackled it but you didn't solve the burning issue, afterall it's a 2009 agreement that was not met that started this."

Onu Bright wrote

"Big lie.

"We were on strike for six months in 2013 during his tenure."

Upuu AondoNguher Jeremiah said

" See who is talking? How many times did ASUU go on strike during your regime? If you resolved the issue why are they still on strike over issues that have been unresolved for decades?

Source: Legit.ng