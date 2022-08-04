The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) has taken disciplinary measures against 90 students

According to the acting Rector of MAPOLY, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji, 30 students were expelled, while 60 were rusticated

Dr. Odedeji reiterated that the institution has zero tolerance for anti-social and unruly behaviours in and out of campus

Ogun, Abeokuta - The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has announced the expulsion of 30 students and the suspension of 60 other students.

As reported by Punch newspaper, the announcement was made by the acting Rector of the institution, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji on Thursday, August 4 at the matriculation ceremony of new intakes for the new academic year.

The acting Rector of MAPOLY reiterated that the institution will not tolerate any form of anti-social behavior on campus. Photo: Vanguard

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the decision of the school was based on the premise that these students were culpable of examination malpractice.

The acting Rector while speaking at the ceremony stressed that the institution will not entertain or be a party to any form of examination misconduct and any other form of immoral and anti-social behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“Your primary aim on this campus is to obtain a certificate which will help you achieve in life.

“Be informed that the management frowns at some anti-social behaviours, examination misconduct, indecent dressing, secret associations which you have sworn against today.

MAPOLY bars tinted cars on campus

Meanwhile, Odedeji in his speech noted that students are not allowed to drive into the campus with vehicles that are tinted.

Similarly, he warned students using motorbikes that it will no longer be allowed on the campus again.

He said:

“Some people have a penchant for tinted vehicles. But for the security of our staff and students, they are not allowed to gain access into our campus.

“We have also made efforts to register the motorcycle operations at the gate to ensure those that carry our students are known to us."

The Rector, however, urged freshmen to be careful of the kind of company they keep and any form of association that will dent their integrity and that of their hard-working parents.

He said:

“Rather, invest your energy in positive and productive works that will write your name in gold.”

Post-UTME: UI rolls out conditions for admission

The University of Ibadan has rolled out its conditions and requirement for prospective entrants into the new academic session.

The management of the institution disclosed that it is currently targeting 100,000 new intakes for the new academic year.

The institution further noted that it will be in adherence with the new JAMB cut-off mark as students with below 200 marks in their JAMB exams will be granted admission.

JAMB approves cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics

Recall that Legit.ng reported that JAMB has released the cut-off marks for Nigerian students who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

For university admission, the minimum cut-off mark is 140, while 120 is set for admission into polytechnics.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who wrote the 2022 UTME scored 200 and above.

Source: Legit.ng