The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Thursday, July 21, approved cut-off marks for universities and polytechnics in the country.

The decision was taken after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others.

For the polytechnics, 120 cut-off mark was approved while 140 was approved for universities, according to The Punch.

Source: Legit.ng