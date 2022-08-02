The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has declared that the agency under the watch of its registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede is not being investigated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Legit.ng gathered that a human rights group, Integrity and Transparency Watchdog, had urged the ICPC to investigate corrupt practices allegedly being perpetuated by the education board.

The group alleged that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into with private entities in the name of Computer Based Test (CBT) led to the misappropriation of N11 billion.

The petition enjoined ICPC to investigate the registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and the Director of Finance and Account, (DFA), Mufutau A. Bello, saying that their actions contravened Section 12 &19 of the corrupt practices and other related offenses act of 2000 and punishable under the relevant section.

The petition read in part:

"That the anti-corruption body investigates cases of infractions perpetrated by Mr. Mufutau A Bello which is against the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007, with the hope of punishing any civil servant found to have colluded with contractors to subvert the rules of the Act.

"That Prof Ishaq Oloyede and Mr. Mufutau A. Bello having contravened the Financial Act, Corrupt practices and other related offenses at section 105 of criminal code, to this end we request an immediate investigation into the rot in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) which is a grave to the nation's economy at a time of scarier resources."

The petition alleged that the consultant turned DFA has taken over the job of the Director Procurement or Secretary Parastatals Tender Board by signing award letters of the contract given out by JAMB.

It further alleged:

"This anomaly turns out to be the bedrock of massive corruption which now reigns Supreme in JAMB which contravened the Financial Act and Corrupt Practices and other related offenses of section 105 of criminal code.

"It should be noted that this appointed consultant who is now working as DFA of JAMB is a long-time ally/kinsman of the JAMB Registrar and not a staff of JAMB or civil servant in any way."

JAMB reacts, denies allegations of contract fraud

Reacting to the allegation, JAMB said the agency under the watch of its registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede is not being investigated by the ICPC.

According to SaharaReporters, this was made known on Tuesday, August 2, by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin.

Fabian said the information is false and fabricated to malign the agency and mislead the populace.

He said:

“The recent publication of Sahara Reporters on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has been brought to the attention of the Board.

“While assuming that you might not have deliberately set out to malign the Board, we want to state that every allegation in the reported petition published by your organization is false, malicious and defamatory aimed only at tarnishing the reputation of the Board and its leadership.”

