For obvious reasons and more, the leadership of ASUU is unwilling to end the industrial strike action

According to ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the federal government is yet to meet their demands

In a new development, Osodeke and his team refused the N50 million cash donated by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, raised to end the ongoing strike action

There was a mild drama when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) rejected Berekete Family radio’s intervention to end the ongoing strike, Daily Trust reports.

ASUU has been on strike since February and all efforts to make lecturers return to the classrooms have not yielded results.

On Saturday morning, June 11, the host of the radio programme, Ahmad Isah, popularly known as Ordinary president, invited ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, and his team, to explain to Nigerians the perennial problems and state why the union is still on strike.

ASUU insists the federal government is yet to meet its demands. Photo credit: Senator Chris Ngige

The radio host explains further

Isah also said he had set up a special intervention bank account domiciled in TAJ Bank to raise funds for the union, with a view to ending the strike.

Apparently, to convince ASUU to buy into the idea of the intervention, Isah publicly showed the N50 million cash donated by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

ASUU rejected the cash

Immediately after the money was displayed, ASUU President frowned at the development, saying they should not be associated with such.

At that point, Isah threatened to discontinue the intervention and many Nigerians who phoned in during the programme described ASUU as insensitive.

The striking lecturers’ demands include, funding for the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

In an interview last month, Osedeke disclosed that none of these demands had been met by the federal government.

The ASUU president also said that the government had also refused to accept UTAS that he said had been tested and passed with a score of 99.3 percent.

Osedeke urged the Federal Government to do the needful in order for students to return to school.

