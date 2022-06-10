Residents of Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory have been sensitise on the need to get their voters' card

The sensitisation campaign was carried out by the GUTS foundation and about 1,000 people had their pre-registration sorted

This sensitisation campaign is coming ahead of the 2023 general elections scheduled to hold in February next year

A foundation, GUTS, has been praised for its efforts in sensitizing people on the need to get their PVC. Specifically, the foundation was commended for taking its sensitization campaign to Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lugbe is a community along the airport road and had taken the pre-registration and the actual registration of voters lightly until the foundation stormed the area on Saturday, June 4.

Residents of the community reportedly came out en-mass after they were sensitized on the need to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in order to be guaranteed a better future.

The GUTS foundation campaign for registration of voters in Abuja has been commended. Photo: Joseph Jolayemi

No fewer than 1,000 people had their pre-registration sorted with the help of GUTS volunteers at the Lugbe Primary School.

Attracted to the venue of the sensitization were young people who quality entertainment packaged by the foundation inspired.

The high points of the event were the various competitions put up to spice up the sensitization. Prizes were won including cash and T.Shirts. Other important items such as food were distributed to residents.

The organizers thanked the community members for their orderliness and urged them to follow up in order to get captured ahead of the 2023 elections.

