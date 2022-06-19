Full List: Names of APC Senatorial Candidates Submitted to INEC
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, June 17, submitted the list of all senatorial candidates in the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), TheCable reported.
The list has generated some controversies as the names of some candidates who contested the presidential elections like the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, and the former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Godswill Akpabio, were included.
See the full list below:
Abia state
- Hon. Emeka Atuma (Abia Central)
- Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North)
- Hon. Blessing Nwagba (Abia South)
Adamawa state
- Abdulaziz Nyako (Adamawa Central)
- Elisha Cliff Ishaku (Adamawa North)
- Adamu Ismaila (Adamawa South)
Akwa Ibom state
- Emaeyak Ukpong (Akwa Ibom North East)
- Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North West)
- Martins Udo-Inyang (Akwa Ibom South)
Anambra state
- Okelekwe E. Boniface (Anambra Central)
- Ify E. Anaozuonwu (Anambra North)
- Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji (Anambra South)
Bauchi state
- Uba Nana Umar (Bauchi Central)
- Sirajo Tanko Mohammed (Bauchi North)
- Shehu Buba Umar (Bauchi South)
Bayelsa state
- Timipa Orunimighe (Bayelsa Central)
- Degi-Eremienyo (Bayelsa East) *
- Wilson Dauyegha (Bayelsa West)
Benue state
- Hon. Emmanuel Udende (Benue North East)
- Titus Zam (Benue North West)
- Daniel Onjeh (Benue South)
Borno state
- Kashim Shettima (Borno Central)
- Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North)
- Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South)
Cross River state
- Hon. Eteng J. Williams (Cross-River Central)
- Hon. Martin Orim (Cross-River North)
- Asuquo Ekpeyong (Cross-River South)
Delta state
- Ede Dafinone (Delta Central)
- Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North)
- Joel Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South)
Ebonyi state
- Emeka Kenneth Eze (Ebonyi Central)
- Onyeka Nwaebonyi Peter (Ebonyi North)
- Dave Nweze Umahi (Ebonyi South)
Edo state
- Monday Okpebholo (Edo Central)
- Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North)
- Valentine Asuen (Edo South)
Ekiti state
- Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central)
- Cyril Oluwole Fasuyi (Ekiti North)
- Adaramodu Adeyemo (Ekiti South)
Enugu state
- Adaku Ogbu Aguocha (Enugu East)
- Simon Ejike Eze (Enugu North)
- Oby Nwofor (Enugu South)
Gombe state
- Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central)
- Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali (Gombe North)
- Joshua M. Lidani (Gombe South)
- Prince Alex Mbata (Imo East)
- Hon. Patrick Ndubueze (Imo North)
- Sen. Osita Izunaso (Imo West)
Jigawa state
- Ahmed Abdulhamid (Jigawa North-East)
- Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North-West)
- Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa (Jigawa South-West)
Kaduna state
- Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Kaduna Central)
- Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North)
- Bulus Audu (Kaduna South)
Kano state
- Abdulsalam Zaura (Kano Central)
- Sen. Barau Jibrin (Kano North)
- Sen. Kabiru Gaya (Kano South)
Katsina state
- AbdulAziz Musa Yar’Adua (Katsina Central)
- Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura (Katsina North)
- Mukhtar Muhammed Dandutse (Katsina South)
Kebbi state
- Sen. Atiku Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi Central)
- Hussaini Sulaiman Kangiwa (Kebbi North)
- Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South)
Kogi state
- Ohere Abubakar (Kogi Central)
- Sen Isah Jibrin (Kogi East)
- Karimi Sunday Steve (Kogi West)
Kwara state
- Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central)
- Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North)
- Sen. Lola Issa Ashiru (Kwara South)
Lagos state
- Hon. Eshilokun Wasiu Sanni (Lagos Central)
- Sen. Mukhail A. Abiru (Lagos East)
- Idiat Oluranti Adebule (Lagos West)
Nasarawa state
- Danladi Halilu ESQ (Nasarawa North)
- Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa South)
- Shehu Tukur (Nasarawa West)
Niger state
- Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East)
- Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger North)
- Bima Muhammad Enagi (Niger South)
Ogun state
- Shuaib Salisu (Ogun Central)
- Olugbenga Daniel (Ogun East)
- Sen. Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West)
Ondo state
- Adeniyi Adegbonire SAN (Ondo Central)
- Ipinsagba Olajide (Ondo North)
- Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South)
Osun state
- Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central)
- Israel Famurewa (Osun East)
- Amidu Tadese Raheem (Osun West)
Oyo state
- Dr. Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central)
- Sen. Fatai Buhari (Oyo North)
- Sarafa Ali (Oyo South)
Plateau state
- Hon. Diiket Satso Plang (Plateau Central)
- Christopher Giwa (Plateau North)
- Rt. Hon. Simon B. Lalong (Plateau South)
Rivers state
- Ndubuisi U. Nwankwo (Rivers East)
- Oji N. Ngofa (Rivers South East)
- Asita Honourable O. (Rivers West)
Sokoto state
- Ibrahim Lamido (Sokoto East)
- Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako (Sokoto North)
- Ibrahim Danbaba Abdullahi (Sokoto South)
Taraba state
- Marafa Bashir Abba (Taraba Central)
- Sani Danladi Abubakar (Taraba North)
- Danjuma Usman Shiddi (Taraba South)
Yobe state
- Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe East)
- Sen. Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North)
- Sen. Mohammed Bomai (Yobe South)
Zamfara state
- Sen. Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central)
- Sen. Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (Zamfara North)
- AbdulAziz Yari Abubakar (Zamfara West)
FCT
- Hon. Zakaria Angulu.
Machina kicks over removal of his name from senatorial candidates' list
Meanwhile, the APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Sherrif Machina, has reacted to the removal of his name from the APC's list of senatorial candidates for the 2023 elections.
Machina described the enlisting of Senate President Ahmad Lawan's name as the candidate for the position as illegal.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Machina who was regarded as a placeholder for Lawan insisted that he is still the candidate, not Lawan.
