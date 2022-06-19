The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, June 17, submitted the list of all senatorial candidates in the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), TheCable reported.

The list has generated some controversies as the names of some candidates who contested the presidential elections like the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, and the former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Godswill Akpabio, were included.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted the names of its senatorial candidates for the 2023 general election.

Source: Original

See the full list below:

Abia state

Hon. Emeka Atuma (Abia Central)

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North)

Hon. Blessing Nwagba (Abia South)

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adamawa state

Abdulaziz Nyako (Adamawa Central)

Elisha Cliff Ishaku (Adamawa North)

Adamu Ismaila (Adamawa South)

Akwa Ibom state

Emaeyak Ukpong (Akwa Ibom North East)

Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North West)

Martins Udo-Inyang (Akwa Ibom South)

Anambra state

Okelekwe E. Boniface (Anambra Central)

Ify E. Anaozuonwu (Anambra North)

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji (Anambra South)

Bauchi state

Uba Nana Umar (Bauchi Central)

Sirajo Tanko Mohammed (Bauchi North)

Shehu Buba Umar (Bauchi South)

Bayelsa state

Timipa Orunimighe (Bayelsa Central)

Degi-Eremienyo (Bayelsa East) *

Wilson Dauyegha (Bayelsa West)

Benue state

Hon. Emmanuel Udende (Benue North East)

Titus Zam (Benue North West)

Daniel Onjeh (Benue South)

Borno state

Kashim Shettima (Borno Central)

Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North)

Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South)

Cross River state

Hon. Eteng J. Williams (Cross-River Central)

Hon. Martin Orim (Cross-River North)

Asuquo Ekpeyong (Cross-River South)

Delta state

Ede Dafinone (Delta Central)

Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North)

Joel Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South)

Ebonyi state

Emeka Kenneth Eze (Ebonyi Central)

Onyeka Nwaebonyi Peter (Ebonyi North)

Dave Nweze Umahi (Ebonyi South)

Edo state

Monday Okpebholo (Edo Central)

Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North)

Valentine Asuen (Edo South)

Ekiti state

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central)

Cyril Oluwole Fasuyi (Ekiti North)

Adaramodu Adeyemo (Ekiti South)

Enugu state

Adaku Ogbu Aguocha (Enugu East)

Simon Ejike Eze (Enugu North)

Oby Nwofor (Enugu South)

Gombe state

Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central)

Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali (Gombe North)

Joshua M. Lidani (Gombe South)

Imo state

Prince Alex Mbata (Imo East)

Hon. Patrick Ndubueze (Imo North)

Sen. Osita Izunaso (Imo West)

Jigawa state

Ahmed Abdulhamid (Jigawa North-East)

Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North-West)

Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa (Jigawa South-West)

Kaduna state

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Kaduna Central)

Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North)

Bulus Audu (Kaduna South)

Kano state

Abdulsalam Zaura (Kano Central)

Sen. Barau Jibrin (Kano North)

Sen. Kabiru Gaya (Kano South)

Katsina state

AbdulAziz Musa Yar’Adua (Katsina Central)

Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura (Katsina North)

Mukhtar Muhammed Dandutse (Katsina South)

Kebbi state

Sen. Atiku Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi Central)

Hussaini Sulaiman Kangiwa (Kebbi North)

Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South)

Kogi state

Ohere Abubakar (Kogi Central)

Sen Isah Jibrin (Kogi East)

Karimi Sunday Steve (Kogi West)

Kwara state

Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central)

Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North)

Sen. Lola Issa Ashiru (Kwara South)

Lagos state

Hon. Eshilokun Wasiu Sanni (Lagos Central)

Sen. Mukhail A. Abiru (Lagos East)

Idiat Oluranti Adebule (Lagos West)

Nasarawa state

Danladi Halilu ESQ (Nasarawa North)

Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa South)

Shehu Tukur (Nasarawa West)

Niger state

Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East)

Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger North)

Bima Muhammad Enagi (Niger South)

Ogun state

Shuaib Salisu (Ogun Central)

Olugbenga Daniel (Ogun East)

Sen. Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West)

Ondo state

Adeniyi Adegbonire SAN (Ondo Central)

Ipinsagba Olajide (Ondo North)

Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South)

Osun state

Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central)

Israel Famurewa (Osun East)

Amidu Tadese Raheem (Osun West)

Oyo state

Dr. Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central)

Sen. Fatai Buhari (Oyo North)

Sarafa Ali (Oyo South)

Plateau state

Hon. Diiket Satso Plang (Plateau Central)

Christopher Giwa (Plateau North)

Rt. Hon. Simon B. Lalong (Plateau South)

Rivers state

Ndubuisi U. Nwankwo (Rivers East)

Oji N. Ngofa (Rivers South East)

Asita Honourable O. (Rivers West)

Sokoto state

Ibrahim Lamido (Sokoto East)

Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako (Sokoto North)

Ibrahim Danbaba Abdullahi (Sokoto South)

Taraba state

Marafa Bashir Abba (Taraba Central)

Sani Danladi Abubakar (Taraba North)

Danjuma Usman Shiddi (Taraba South)

Yobe state

Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe East)

Sen. Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North)

Sen. Mohammed Bomai (Yobe South)

Zamfara state

Sen. Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central)

Sen. Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (Zamfara North)

AbdulAziz Yari Abubakar (Zamfara West)

FCT

Hon. Zakaria Angulu.

Machina kicks over removal of his name from senatorial candidates' list

Meanwhile, the APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Sherrif Machina, has reacted to the removal of his name from the APC's list of senatorial candidates for the 2023 elections.

Machina described the enlisting of Senate President Ahmad Lawan's name as the candidate for the position as illegal.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Machina who was regarded as a placeholder for Lawan insisted that he is still the candidate, not Lawan.

Source: Legit.ng