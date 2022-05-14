The 2022 UTME results are out as announced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday, May 14

JAMB's head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin in a statement on Saturday said candidate can check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019

Benjamin added that candidates are to use the same phone number they used during registration for the examination

Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday, May 14, announced the release of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

This was specifically made public by the board's head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Saturday, The Nation reports.

JAMB said the results are yet to be uploaded on its website (Photo: JAMB)

Source: Facebook

As directed by JAMB, candidates are to check their results by simply sending UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that was used for registration.

In the state seen by Leadership, it explained that for now, this is the only way to check results as they are yet to be uploaded on the examination board's website.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Benjamin said:

“To check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message. This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one. Hence, the Board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cyber cafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.”

JAMB finally announces date for 2022 UTME, direct entry registration

JAMB had fixed Saturday, February 12, for the commencement of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and the Direct Entry examination.

Benjamin made the announcement on Monday, January 24.

Source: Legit.ng