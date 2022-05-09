Nigeria's examination board, JAMB announced that the first batch of UTME results would be out by next week

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head, public affairs and protocols, confirmed this development in a recent interview

JAMB also gave important updates on how candidates can check their UTME and Direct Entry results without difficulty

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said results from the first batch of candidates who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Friday and Saturday will be out next week.

JAMB’s head, public affairs and protocols (PAP), Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who confirmed this update, to The Nation on Saturday, May 7, declined to give further details.

It was however gathered that the Board would start releasing the results from Monday or Tuesday, May 9 and May 10 respectively.

According to reports, the Board would begin releasing the results on Monday or Tuesday. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Oloyede

Source: Facebook

Other results

Benjamin said the checking of the UTME and Direct Entry results would follow similar processes adopted by the Board last year, TVC News added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said this was done to avoid fraudsters from compromising the result-checking processes.

Candidates that registered

About 1,761,338 registered for both the UTME and DE which commenced on May 6, 2022, nationwide.

Exam closing date

The examinations, which are being conducted in 750 CBT centres approved by the Board, will end on May 16, 2022.

An official of the board ruled out the rescheduling of the examination for some candidates who missed the UTME examination as a result of heavy downpours in Lagos and other major cities.

The JAMB official said it was against the policy of the board to reschedule examinations for some candidates when others took the same examination in the same city or centre.

The official added that only candidates affected by technical challenges as a result of their centres would have the opportunity to retake the examination.

Nigerian teenager accompanies his friend to register JAMB UTME, tricks him & uses the pin for himself instead

A young Nigerian man has said his friend who once accompanied him to register for his JAMB UTME but ended up stealing the pin is now in jail for another fraud.

The man, who said he feels like karma has played its role, narrated how the friend stole his JAMB registration pin when they were young and used it for himself.

How it happened

Narrating the story on Twitter, @eronsjohnson said his friend followed him to a JAMB UTME registration center, but that they had to go back because there was a network problem.

When he returned the next day to finish up the registration, his friend had already used the pin to his amazement.

Student expelled from UNILORIN for exam malpractice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a young man was expelled from the University of Ilorin after he helped his girlfriend to sit for an examination.

The man was unlucky as he was caught by the school authorities and disciplinary action was taken against him.

People on social media blamed him for being naive and taking love too far.

Source: Legit.ng