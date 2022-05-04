Workers in various universities across Nigeria have declared that they would not be working should the Federal Government fail to pay their salaries

The declaration by the workers followed the announcement by FG on its new 'no work, no pay' policy

The leadership of the unions also urged their members to remain steadfast as they continue work in line with mandating FG to stigcik to its agreement of the ASIU challenges

The leaders of various striking university workers on Tuesday, May 3, made a 'no pay, no work declaration after the Nigerian government announced its 'no work, no pay' policy.

Daily Trust reports that the warning strike which they embarked on on February 14, is now indefinite.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, the president of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Ibeji Nwokoma, said laboratories, workshops, farms and other facilities in schools would remain shut until the government pays their salaries.

Workers in various universities have said that they would not resume work until their salaries are paid by the FG. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Nwokoma further called on members of the union to remain steadfast and not be deterred by the proclamation by the federal government.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He warned that the FG was adopting “divide and rule” tactics to dampen their morale.

His words:

“Today our union and ASUU have been singled out for the implementation of the policy of “No work, No pay.

“Comrades, I, your President and indeed the National Leadership stand with you in this trying moment. Our strike action is legitimate and follows every due process."

The Punch reports that Nwokoma said that the divide and rule tactics of the FG would not be allowed to flourish.

He said:

"Be rest assured that we shall come out better, stronger with every dime paid before or on resumption of work. United we stand for our Union makes us strong."

After paying N100M for presidential forms, minister blasts ASUU, lecturers over salary payment

The minister of state for education had condemned the demand by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union for their members' salary payment without IPPIS.

Emeka Nwajiuba said ASUU cannot dictate the platform through which their salaries would be made.

According to the minister, the federal government is looking for solutions to address the challenges faced by the union.

ASUU strike: NANS delivers scorecard on states, sets example with Lagos

Governors of states across Nigeria had been urged to ensure they keep students in the school despite the ongoing strike action by ASUU.

The call was made by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday, April 25.

According to NANS, the Lagos state governor has continued to show that students can have uninterrupted academic sessions irrespective of the decision of ASUU.

Source: Legit.ng