Nigerians across the world have been urged to show support to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation

The call was made by a coalition of over 80 civil society organisations that staged a rally on the streets of Abuja on Monday, April 25

According to the group, there is also need for Nigerians to be made to understand the workings and performance of the NFF

The Civil Society Network for Good Governance, a parent body of over 87 CSOs, has called on all stakeholders to give the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) leadership all the necessary support it needs.

The coalition said that adequate support, when given to the leadership of the NFF, will help it to continue to deliver better outcomes for the game in Nigeria.

Nigerians have been urged to give the NFF the needed support to put Nigeria on the global scene. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Speaking during an advocacy procession in Abuja on Monday, April 25, the president of the group, Adefila Kamal said that Nigerians need to have a comprehensive grasp of issues in football administration.

Kamal also said that there is a need for an understanding of the performance of those they have saddled with the responsibility of managing football on their behalf.

Producing a review paper on NFF activities

During the procession which commenced at the ministry of youth and sports headquarters with stops at the Unity Fountain, the National Assembly, and terminated at the Secretariat of the NFF, Kamal said the group has produced a Position Paper.

According to Kamal, the paper followed a lengthy process of independently reviewing documentary evidence and engaging with stakeholders in the sector discreetly.

He added that the advocacy walk was a public presentation of the position paper to key institutions including the minister of sports, and the National Assembly leadership among others.

Kamal noted that the Amaju Pinnick led NFF board had transformed the administration of football in Nigeria.

He added that these efforts by the team have led to a harvest of sponsorships with the likes of Aiteo Group, Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), MTN, Air Peace, Coca Cola, and Star Lager, Amstel, Emzor, Zenith Bank, among others.

"The NFF is almost at full financial autonomy with the private sector now the major source of funds for the federation, in a clear departure from the past when football was run from government funds while the teams suffered due to the irregularity of budgeting and funds release cycles."

Kamal also said that the current board had come up with the most comprehensive youth development policy, which has led to the construction of two standard pitches in all the states of Nigeria.

In addition, the national U13 and U15 tourneys have been revived, and mini secretariats have been constructed for state FAs.

He informed the public that the Position Paper, which will serve as reference material for advocacy and accountability, will be publicly accessible for verification purposes.

The group called on Pinnick to make himself available to run for a third term in office in order to consolidate the successes achieved and make more room for Nigerians on the international scene.

He said the group had also commenced consultations in this regard to ensure that Pinnick emerges as president again for the good works he had done to be consolidated upon.

Super Eagles Vs Black Stars: Senate announces new action to take over Nigeria's loss

Lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate had expressed their disappointment in the inability of the Super Eagle team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The position of the lawmakers was made public by the chairman of the Senate committee on sports and youth development Obinna Ogba.

Ogba said that the Senate has resolved to carry out a holistic probe into what could have possibly led to the Super Eagles' loss to the Black Stars of Ghana in their tie game.

Super Eagles Vs Black Stars: CSO passes vote of confidence on NFF's leadership

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation had been commended for the efforts made by the Super at the World Cup qualifiers matches.

This commendation was given to the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF by the Civil Society Network for Good Governance.

According to the organisation, Pinnick used his clout to place Nigeria and Nigerians in the global spotlight all through the qualifiers' matches.

