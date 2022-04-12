The latest development has confirmed that every state in Nigeria now has at least one federal polytechnic

Earlier on Tuesday, April 12, the federal ministry of education announced that President Muhammadu Buhari

This new development by the ministry now brings the total number of federal polytechnics in Nigeria to 36

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the creation of three new federal polytechnics in Abia, Delta, and Kano, Vanguard newspaper reports.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 12 by the director of information for the federal ministry of education, Bem Goong.

President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the creation of three federal polytechnics in Abia, Delta, and Kano. Photo Credit: (Muhammadu Buhari)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the new institutions are expected to kick-start academic activities in the third quarter of 2022.

He said:

“In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three New Federal Polytechnics in the country.”

It was further gathered that statistics revealed that the establishment of three new institutions, now brings the total number of federal polytechnics to 36.

He said:

“The polytechnics are to be sited precisely in Umunnoechi in Abia State, Orogun in Delta State, and Kabo in Kano State.

FG issues license to 12 new private universities

Similarly, the federal government recently gave approval for the creation of 12 private universities in Nigeria.

The announcement was made during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, April 6 at the federal capital territory.

It was gathered that the universities are located in five of the northern state while others in the south south and southeast region.

200 universities are not enough for Nigeria, says Sam Maduka Onyishi

Meanwhile, Sam Maduka Onyishi has declared that the over 200 universities in Nigeria are not enough for the high demand for university education in the country.

The popular entrepreneur who is currently building the Sam Maduka University, Ekwegbe, Nsukka in Igbo-Etiti local government area of Enugu state, said with the huge population of the country, Nigeria will need more universities to meet the needs of fresh secondary school leavers.

Onyishi, chairman of Peace Mass Transit and C & I Leasing made the comment in an interactive session with journalists after a tour of the facility.

